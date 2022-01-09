Tough Days For Bollywood As New Variant, Omicron Shuts Down Industry





A strong sense of déjà vu for the film industry as the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus makes its debut and the industry prepares to shut down the business. Current Bollywood Industry Scenario Indian cinema is heading for closure for the third time since 2020. The pandemic has halted the release of big-budget companies on hold in theaters facing new challenges this coming year. Bollywood movies postponed because of Omicron Here are the best big budget Bollywood movies postponed after the effects of the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. > JERSEY The upcoming emotional sports drama, Jersey is a Telugu remake of the same name, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. The film was set to hit theaters on December 31 but has been postponed due to the effects of the new covid variant, Omicron. Swelling cases of covid have made the situation worse around the world leading to movie theaters shutting down. RRR The director’s most anticipated film, SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring South Indian superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was due out on January 7. Postponing the film, the directors wrote: “Despite our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing their theaters, we have no choice but to ask you to maintain your enthusiasm. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL. “ GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI An anecdote thread of a woman ruling the underworld, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Alia Bhatt is a story based on the life of a real sex worker mentioned in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film was scheduled to hit theaters on February 18 but has been postponed due to the current pandemic situation. It features renowned actors like Ajay Devgan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. Sanjay’s biop crime drama Leela Bhansali was considered a blockbuster this year, but the unexpected rise in covid cases has pushed its release further. RADHE SHYAM Emerging Baahubali star Radhe Shyam, the romantic and emotional drama by Prabhas Raju and Pooja Hegde, scheduled for release on January 14, 2022, has been postponed due to the global rise in covid cases. The teaser was indeed promising and a treat for Prabha Raju fans to see it again on the Bollywood screen. The new release date has yet to be decided by the manufacturers. PRITHVIRAJ The film, based on the life of the great warrior in Indian history, Prithviraj Chouhan was going to be one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The historical drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar was scheduled for release on January 21. Unfortunately, this movie was postponed as well. It looks like painful days for Bollywood are looming, leading to huge losses this year. Anticipated loss of the industry this year by the expert “The industry could suffer a loss of around 5,000 crore after cinemas close due to the pandemic this year,” said Bollywood business analyst Komal Nath.

It seems a tough challenge for Bollywood without any clarity on how things will get back to normal.

Good luck Bollywood!

