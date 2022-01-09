Woodstock Festival co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77ExBulletin







toggle legend Charles Norfleet / Getty Images

Charles Norfleet / Getty Images Michael Lang, co-creator of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair, died on Saturday at the age of 77. Lang died at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. According to family spokesperson Michael Pagnotta, the cause of death was a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Lang, along with partners Artie Kornfeld, Joel Rosenman and John P. Roberts, planned the famous 1969 festival on Max Yasgur’s sprawling dairy farm in Bethel, NY Over four days, more than 400,000 attendees were treated to performances artists including the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix and The Who. Struggling with weather issues, late venue changes and many more attendees than expected, Woodstock’s philosophy of “peace and music” has endured, making the festival a defining moment in the counter-cultural movement of the decade. “Woodstock was a test of whether people in our generation really believed in each other and the world we were struggling to create,” Lang wrote in his 2009 book. The Woodstock Road. “How would we do when we were in charge? Could we live like the peaceful community we imagined? I had hoped we could.” Born in Brooklyn, NY, Lang briefly attended New York University before moving to Florida. It was there that he came up with the idea for Woodstock after hosting the Miami Pop Festival in 1968, with Jimi Hendrix headlining. “I was amazed at the effect of music on children” he said Billboard in 2009. “I went from John Lee Hooker to Jimi Hendrix, and they loved it all … and looking at their faces and the way the music transformed them really pushed me in that direction.” Featured in Oscar-winning 1970 documentary Woodstock, often crossing the stage on his motorbike, Lang has become one of the most recognizable faces behind the festival. Years later he would continue to produce events building on the legacy of that original Woodstock, including the Woodstock ’94 and Woodstock ’99 festivals. This latest event, a three-day concert in Rome, NY, was infamous with widely covered acts of violence and reported sexual assaults. In 2019, Lang planned to host Woodstock 50, a reimagining of the festival featuring a wide range of artists including Chance the Rapper and Carlos Santana, but the festival was canceled after financial setbacks. Along with his wife Tamara, Lang is survived by his sons Harry and Laszlo and his daughters LariAnn, Shala and Molly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/09/1071669980/michael-lang-a-co-creator-of-the-woodstock-festival-has-died-at-77 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos