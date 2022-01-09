He was a shy kid: Rakesh Roshan opens up about his son, Hrithik Roshan

Rakesh Roshan is certainly a proud father. After all, her son Hrithik Roshan is one of the country’s biggest stars and is globally recognized. “Even at the age of six, Hrithik used to dance beautifully. Whatever else he did, whether it was cycling or any other activity, he would give 100% of himself. This quality has been present ever since. childhood. He was a brilliant student and managed to do well without tuition. But he was a shy kid. He was around 10-11 years old when my stepfather (late J Om Prakash) chose him in Bhagwaan Dada (1986). I said to him, ‘Why are you taking him? He won’t say anything in front of the camera.’ But to my surprise, he was a different boy when the camera rolled, ”Rakesh Roshan told ETimes in an interview.

After the film was released, the family went through a difficult time as Rakesh Roshan was shot by assailants. The filmmaker also spoke about this episode in the interview. “I have no idea how Hrithik was feeling at the time. He was constantly by my bedside. I was in the hospital for four to five days. But the biggest boost was the success of the film, that inspired me. It gave birth to a desire to relive for the sake of my son. To receive good news about the film, to hear favorable reviews of Hrithik… it was all encouraging, “he said.

The filmmaker was also asked about forming a lucky team due to the success of all of their joint ventures. “It’s not like that. Rather, it’s because we both give our 100% to every movie. Yes, we are father-son and director-actor. Some directors are not in a position to explain this they demand of the actor. I’m an actor tell him, “Don’t copy me, but that’s what I want.” Hrithik understands me perfectly. When I was an actor, directors often said: “ Cut, cut! You didn’t understand. “I would ask what was missing but they wouldn’t be able to elaborate. But some directors, who were also actors, could explain easily. As an actor, it works to my advantage by realizing, “said Rakesh Roshan.