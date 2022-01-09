Actress Sexual Assault Case: Actor Dileep Engaged in New Case: The Tribune India





Cochin, January 9 The criminal branch of the Kerala Police on Sunday filed a complaint against actor Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening investigators in the sexual assault case of an actress in which he is also accused. The Crime Branch recorded the case over a complaint filed by an investigator based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep, which was released recently by a TV station in which the actor was heard conspiring to attack officials . Sources also said that director Balachandra Kumar, who recently made surprising revelations against Dileep in the media assault case against the actress, also made corroborating statements to the Crime Branch. The actor and five others were convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Articles 116 (encouragement), 118 (concealing intent to commit an offense), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act committed by more than one person). While five people including Dileep, two of his relatives and two others were named in the FIR, the sixth accused was mentioned as an “identifiable person”. The victim, an actor who has worked in films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, was kidnapped and allegedly molested inside his car for two hours by some of the defendants, who had forcibly entered the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped to a busy neighborhood. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress. There are 10 defendants in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was later arrested and released on bail later. The case comes as the trial in the assault case against the actress progressed in a special court in Kochi. —PTI

