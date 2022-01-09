Opening of an optical store in San Marcos; local brewery partners with Austin-based business

Optical retailer Eyemart Express will open its first store in San Marcos on January 17 at the Guadalupe Crossing Mall.

Demand has grown in central Texas for affordable, high-quality eyewear that you can wear at home on the same day, and now we can immediately help San Marcos customers see clearly in our new location, Daniel said. Medina, director of San Marcos Eyemart Express. You will save time and money when you shop with us because our expert opticians and lab technicians take care of everything on site. Convenience and value are so important, especially during this time of year. We make prescription glasses accessible to everyone and to all budgets.

The San Marcos store located at 200 North Interstate 35 will have an on-site laboratory and trained lens technicians capable of manufacturing high-quality eyewear and prescription sunglasses in as little as 30 minutes. The retailer offers more than 2,000 frames at affordable prices for the entire family of brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike and Disney.

Prices for the glasses start at under $ 40 for two pairs. Eyemart Express focuses on giving to the community and offers daily discounts for additional savings to veterans, military families, first responders, healthcare workers, and school faculty and staff .

San Marcos residents have the choice of visiting the independent Doctor of Optometry next to the new Eyemart Express store for an eye exam or they can bring an existing prescription from their ophthalmologist.

For more information on Eyemart Express or to find other locations, visit www.eyemartexpress.com.

AquaBrew partners with ShotGun Seltzer

A local San Marcos brewery seeks to be part of one of the region’s largest craft brewers. AquaBrew recently announced that it has partnered with ShotGun Seltzer to merge and create an opportunity for the two brewers to capitalize on their respective strengths.

AquaBrew, the maker of Swine Dive IPA, started in San Marcos in 2016 and then expanded into a full production facility including a 20,000 square foot production floor, banquet hall and beer garden. in 2021 located at 110 E. Martin Luther King Dr., Suite 130.

We have a large, state-of-the-art facility, but we needed help expanding our distributor network and increasing our sales across Texas and beyond, said Carlos Russo, Founder of AquaBrew. This merger allows us to leverage over 80 years of combined ShotGuns experience, distributor and retailer relationships.

ShotGun Seltzer debuted in 2019 with 25-year beverage industry veterans Brad and Lori Foster, and started as a rough-only seltzer offering in Austin. Since then, it has grown to over 4,000 retail and on-site sales accounts across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

For us, AquaBrew was the perfect fit, said Foster. It was a way for us to control our own destiny by acquiring ownership of a brewing facility with the capacity we needed to properly grow the brand.

The amalgamated company will remain independently owned and operate out of the current AquaBrew San Marcos facility. ShotGun Seltzer will become a brand under the AquaBrew

Company with Brad and Lori Foster remaining and becoming the co-CEOs of the combined entity.

EVO Entertainment Group acquires ShoBiz Cinemas

Two leading motion picture entertainment innovators EVO Entertainment Group and ShowBiz Cinemas have announced the closing of a transaction whereby EVO has acquired 100% of the shares of Showbiz Cinemas in an all-cash deal .

Today is a monumental time for our company and our industry, said Mitch Roberts, Founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. This transaction makes EVO the largest operator of cinema entertainment centers in the country and paves the way for accelerated progress and innovation in a new era of cinema.

The combined business will deliver dynamic and multi-faceted entertainment experiences to more than eight million customers per year in 16 halls with 148 screens, 108 bowling alleys, nine full-service restaurants and bars, a concert hall with a capacity of 3,000 and over 30,000 places combined. feet from games and attractions in four states, including Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

It’s a wonderful time to hand over the company I created to a fourth generation motion picture operator and family member as Showbiz Cinemas has just had a record-breaking holiday season, said Kevin Mitchell, CEO and founder of Showbiz Cinemas. I am confident that Mitch’s leadership and Marbella’s capital strength will ensure a long and successful career at Showbiz, and I now look forward to exploring new ventures both in and outside the entertainment industry.

EVO, which has a location at 1180 Thorpe Lane, EVO Entertainment Springtown, in San Marcos, said its expansion will continue in 2022 with additional venues currently under construction and slated to open in the coming months.

