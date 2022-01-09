When are the 2022 SAG Awards? Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

Members of the Screen Actors Guild will have the chance to put their mark on the awards season’s acting races with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 27 and will award acting awards to best main and secondary performances of last year in film and television. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 SAG Awards, including when nominations will be announced and how to watch the SAG Awards.

When are the nominations for the SAG Awards announced?

Nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 12. The 2022 SAG Awards will nominate actors and actresses in 15 categories, including six for film and nine for television. These categories include:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Film

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Film

Outstanding performance of a set of stunts in a movie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance of a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

How can I watch the SAG Awards nominations online?

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be made exclusively online via Instagram Live at the SAG Awards handle, @saga awards. This year, the actors who will announce the nominees for the SAG Awards are Rosario Dawson (star of “Dopesick”) and Vanessa Hudgens (which appears in “tic, tic … boom!”).

What time are SAG Awards nominations announced?

Nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced Jan. 12 starting at 10 a.m.ET via Instagram Live.

Who is nominated for the 2022 SAG Awards?

No one for the moment since the announcement of the nominations only takes place on January 12. But according to Gold Derby odds, “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “King Richard” and “Don ‘t Look Up” are the favorites to receive nominations in the Best category. together. Kristen stewart for “Spencer”, Jessica chastain for “The eyes of Tammy Faye”, Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci”, Nicole kidman for “Being the Ricardos”, and Olivia colman for “The Lost Daughter” are preferred to earn the nominations for Best Actress. Will smith for “King Richard”, Benedict Cumberbatch for “The power of the dog”, Andrew Garfield for “tick, tick… boom! ” and Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano” are favored to earn nominations for Best Actor. On the television side, the actors of “Succession”, “The Morning Show”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Squid Game” and “Pose” are privileged in the drama ensemble category, while “Ted Lasso”, “Hacks,” Only Murders in the Building, ”“ The Great ”and“ What We Do In the Shadows ”are best in overall comedy ratings.

Who is the recipient of the SAG Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award this year?

Former SAG Award winner Helene Mirren will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony, making her the 57th artist to earn the honor. In one announcement about Mirren’s award last year, president of SAG-AFTRA Fran drescher says, “Dame Helen Mirren is simply a brilliant and bright talent. His work spans a whole range of characters, from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and ruthless Russian spy to a Hungarian housekeeper and the most exquisite Elizabeth II. She has set the bar very high for all actors and, role after role, she even exceeds her own extraordinary performances. I have always felt a kinship with Helen. She is the Queen of England and I am the Queen of Queens. She won an Oscar and I’m lefty of the year. It’s strange. And it is a personal and profound honor for me to be the first to congratulate Helen as the 57th recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Well done, my dear!

“I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award,” Mirren said in her own statement. “Ever since I was a young, beginning actor, I have always been inspired and learned by American cinema, so this award is particularly meaningful to me.”

When are the SAG Awards?

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, February 27. The two-hour ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

How to watch the SAG Awards?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS and can be streamed online through those channels’ websites – although a cable provider ID is required to watch live. The rewards are also available to Hulu + Live and YouTube TV subscribers among other digital TV platforms.

