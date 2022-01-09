Love Island bosses to accept non-binary apps for latest round





Love Island bosses have revealed they will be accepting non-binary entries for the latest round. The new series from the ITV2 reality show – which was won by Liam Reardon and Millie Court last year – will be back on our screens later this year, but the bosses are already hunting far to find their new competitors who want to find love that was. The application form allows people to choose their gender from one of the following options: male, female, non-binary, prefers not to say and prefers to self-describe. Sexual orientation also offers five different options – straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or whatever. The official show application form now asks people to choose their gender male, female, non-binary, prefer not to say and prefer to self-describe. There is also a Sexual Orientation category with five different options – straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or other. An insider told The Sun: “Producers are under more pressure than ever to make this series as wide-ranging as possible after it has already been criticized for its lack of diversity. “This move could complicate the ground rules of the show, as each pairing ceremony separates boys and girls, but they want to have a non-binary competitor this year. It’s all about inclusiveness and breaking boundaries.” It comes after ITV television director Kevin Lygo said they are still struggling to find a way to include same-sex couples on the show. “Love Island is a special thing, of course it’s about mating boys and girls,” he said. “So if you wanted to do a gay version, or if you wanted to expand it, it’s discussed and we haven’t figured out a way yet that would make it suitable for this show.” Last year’s show saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon celebrate after being crowned the winners. Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/entertainment/celebrity/love-island-bosses-accept-non-25897358 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos