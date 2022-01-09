Golden Globe Awards continue, without stars or TV show | National entertainment





If the Golden Globe Awards aren’t on TV, will anyone care? This is just one of the tough questions facing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which holds its film awards Sunday night without a TV show, nominees, famous guests, red carpet, host, press or even broadcast in direct. In a controversial year, Hollywood’s self-proclaimed largest party has been reduced to little more than a Twitter thread. Members of the HFPA and some of the group’s philanthropic grant recipients gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event starting at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday. The names of the film and television winners will be revealed to the world in real time on the organization’s social media feeds and website. Particular attention, they say, will be given to their charitable efforts over the years. That the organization hosts any type of event has come as a surprise to many in Hollywood. The HFPA has come under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation in February revealed ethical lapses and an astonishing lack of diversity, there was not a single black journalist in the group of 87. Workshops and Public relations firms threatened with boycott. Tom Cruise has even returned his three Golden Globes, while other A-listers have condemned the group on social media. They promised reformLast year, but even after a public statement on the 78th show, their longtime broadcast partner NBC announced in May that it would not air the 2022 Golden Globes because a change of this magnitude takes time and work. The broadcaster typically pays around $ 60 million for the broadcast rights to the show, which ranks among the most-watched awards show behind the Oscars and Grammys. Although often ridiculed, Hollywood had come to accept the Golden Globes as a legitimate and useful step in a competitive awards season. And for audiences around the world, it was a pretty lively evening, with glamorous fashion, major stars, the promise of champagne-fueled speeches and hosts from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Ricky Gervais who regularly mocked the HFPA. . After the NBC blow, it was widely expected that the HFPA would just sit there all year. Hollywood studios and publicists have also largely chosen not to engage with the group as they have in the past, with some declining to offer film reviewers for consideration. When the nominees were announced last month, few celebrated publicly. This year Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama Belfast, about growing up during the Troubles, and Jane Campions The Power of the Dog, a 1925 gothic western set in Montana starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, all featured two received seven nominations, including Best Picture. . HBOs Succession topped television with five nominations, including nods for Best Drama. Many A-listers have played applications as well as Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Leonardo DiCaprio (Dont Look Up), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci). In a normal year, the nomination would be added to promotional campaigns and advertisements, but this year most chose not to recognize the nod. The press association claims that in the months following its 2021 broadcast, he remade. The group added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

