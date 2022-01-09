Kerala actor booked for ‘plan to kill’ officer investigating sexual assault case





Kerala’s Criminal Police Branch on Sunday filed a new case against Malayalam actor Dileep after allegations he planned to kill officers who questioned him about the sexual assault and kidnapping of an actress in 2017. Five others, including Dileep’s brother Anoop and brother-in-law Suraj, were also named in the new FIR, which follows director Balachandrakumar’s testimony to police that the actor plotted to wipe out the investigator and members of his team. Dileep is one of the defendants in the sensational sexual assault case heard by a special court in Kochi. The case is in its final phase. To quote Balachandrakumar, the new FIR says:… pointing to the visuals of AV George (then Kochi City Police Commissioner), Dileep said that five officials were going to suffer… Sojan, Sudarasan, Sandhya, Baiju Poulose, then you. Sudarasan’s hand, which roughed me up, must be cut off. FIR further states: Dileeps brother-in-law Suraj said tomorrow when Baiju Poulose leaves, in case a truck or truck hits him … we have to look for Rs 1.50 crore FIR says the plot to target police took place at Dileeps’ home in Aluva, Ernakulam, on November 15, 2017, a month after he was released on bail in the sexual assault case. Balachandrakumar, he said, had directly witnessed the plot. The defendants were jailed under Articles 116, 118, 120 (B), 506 and 34 of the IPC, the FIR said. Balachandrakumar, in a TV interview two weeks ago, also alleged that Dileep had access to and watched at home footage of the sexual assault on the actress even before it was produced outside. the tribunal. He alleged that Dileep had a close relationship with the main defendant in the case, Sunil Kumar aka Pulsor Suni, who had worked as a driver in the film industry. Subsequently, audio clips allegedly attributed to Dileep were released to the media, in which the actor was heard conspiring against officials. Following the revelations, the lower court last week ordered police to submit a report on January 20. The court, however, rejected the prosecution’s request for permission to call a few witnesses for re-examination. The prosecution then appealed to the High Court. However, on Friday a single bench of Judge Kausar Edappagath upheld the trial court’s ruling, asking how the director’s revelations would aid the trial of the assault and kidnapping case. The bench observed that there should be a valid reason for the re-examination of the witnesses. The prosecution has been on a collision course with the lower court on several occasions in the past. Alleging the hostile attitude of the court, special prosecutor VN Anil Kumar left the court annoyed and tendered his resignation. Kumar took office as special prosecutor in 2020 after then incumbent A Sureshan resigned, alleging the trial court was biased and hostile. Meanwhile, the prosecution also approached the Supreme Court to ask for more time for the trial of the case. In July last year, the Apex court ordered the trial to end by mid-February 2022.

