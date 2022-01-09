Lake County News, California – Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first black man, reflects the civil rights movement onscreen

Sidney Poitier, here in a 1980 photograph. Photo by Evening Standard / Getty Images

In the summer of 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. introduced the keynote speaker for the banquet of the 10th anniversary convention of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Their guest, he said, was his soul mate.

He has carved a lasting place for himself in the annals of our nation’s history, King told the audience of 2,000 delegates. I consider him a friend. I consider him a great friend of humanity.

This man was Sidney Poitier.

Poitiers, passed away at 94 on January 7, 2021, broke the mold of what a black actor could be in Hollywood. Before the 1950s, film noir characters generally reflected racist stereotypes such as lazy servants and beefy mammies. Then came Poitier, the only black man to consistently win leading roles in major movies from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. Like King, Poitier projected ideals of respectability and integrity. He attracted not only the loyalty of African Americans, but also the goodwill of white liberals.

In my biography from him, titled Sidney Poitier: Man, Actor, Icon, I have sought to capture his entire life, including his incredible bow of rags to riches, his sizzling on-screen vitality, his personal triumphs and weaknesses, and his quest to live up to the values ​​laid out by his parents. Bahamians. But the most fascinating aspect of Poitiers’ career, to me, was its political and racial symbolism. In many ways, his life on screen was closely tied to that of the civil rights movement and King himself.

An era of protests

In three separate columns in 1957, 1961 and 1962, a columnist for the New York Daily News named Dorothée Masters amazed that Poitier had the warmth and charisma of a minister. Poitier lent his name and resources to the causes of kings, and he participated in events such as the 1957 Prayer pilgrimage and the 1963 March on Washington. In this era of sit-ins, Freedom Rides and mass marches, activists have engaged in non-violent sacrifices not only to highlight racist oppression, but also to gain wider sympathy for the cause of the civil rights.

In the same vein, Poitier deliberately chose to stage characters who radiated kindness. They had decent values ​​and helped the white characters, and they often sacrificed themselves. He obtained his first star in 1958, in The provocateurs, in which he plays an escaped prisoner handcuffed to a racist played by Tony Curtis. In the end, with the chain untied, Poitier jumps off a train to stay with his new white friend. Writer James Baldwin said he saw the movie on Broadway, where white audiences cheered reassuringly, his racial guilt eased. When he saw him again in Harlem, the mostly black audience members shouted Get back on the train, fool!

The king won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. The same year, Poitier won the Oscar for best actor for Field lilies, in which he plays Homer Smith, a traveling handyman who builds a chapel for German nuns out of the goodness of his heart. The low-budget sweet film was a surprise success. In its own way, like the gruesome images of garden hoses and police dogs attacking civil rights activists, it has fostered growing support for racial integration.

A better man

At the time of the speeches of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference actors, King and Poitier seemed to have a hold on the American audience. Bloody and destructive riots tormented the cities of the nations, reflecting the lingering discontent of many poor African Americans. The swelling calls Black power challenged the ideals of nonviolence and the ideals of racial brotherhood associated with both King and Poitier.

When Poitier rose to the pulpit that evening, he lamented the greed, selfishness, indifference to the suffering of others, the corruption of our value system and a moral deterioration that has already marked our souls irrevocably. . On my bad days, he says, I am guilty of suspecting that there is a national death wish.

By the end of the 1960s, King and Poitier were at a crossroads. Federal legislation was being dismantled Jim crow in the South, but African Americans still suffered from limited opportunities. King prescribes a values ​​revolution, denounces the Vietnam War and launches a Poor Peoples Campaign. Poitier, in his 1967 speech for the SCLC, said that King, by adhering to his beliefs for social justice and human dignity, has made me a better man.

Exceptional characters

Poitier tried to adhere to his own convictions. As long as he was the only black leader, he insisted on playing the same kind of hero. But during the Black Power era, had the saint hero of Poitiers become another stereotype? His rage was suppressed, his sexuality stifled. A black critic, writing in the New York Times, asked Why does white America love Sidney Poitier so much?

This critic was right: as Poitier himself knew, his films created characters that were too perfect. While the films made white audiences appreciate a black man, they also implied that racial equality hinged on these exceptional characters, stripped of all racial baggage. From late 1967 to early 1968, three Poitiers films held first place at the box office, and a poll ranked him as Hollywood’s most bankable star.

Each film provided a hero who appeased the liberal center. His teacher, well brought up in to sir, with love tames a class of rogue teens in London’s East End. His sharp detective in In the heat of the Night helps a cranky white Southern Sheriff solve a murder. His world famous doctor in Guess who’s coming to dinner marries a white woman, but only after obtaining her parents’ blessing.

I try to make films about the dignity, the nobility, the magnificence of human life, he insisted. Audiences have flocked to his films, in part because he has transcended racial divide and social desperation even as more African Americans, baby boomers and movie critics are fed up with it. old-fashioned sense of well-being from those films.

Intertwined lives

And then, the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sidney Poitier crossed one last time. After Kings’ assassination on April 4, 1968, Poitier was a substitute for the ideal King embodied. When he presented to Oscars, Poitier won a huge standing ovation. In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner won most of the major awards. Hollywood has again dealt with the racial upheavals of nations through the films of Poitier.

But after Kings’ brutal murder, the Poitier icon no longer captured the national vibe. In the 1970s, a generation of Blaxploitation the films featured violent and sexually charged heroes. They were a reaction against the image of a black leader associated with Poitier. Although his career evolved, Poitier was no longer a superstar and he no longer had the burden of representing the black freedom movement. Yet for a generation it had served as popular cultures for the preeminent expression of Martin Luther King’s ideals.

Aram Goudsouzian, history teacher of the Bizot family, University of Memphis

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.