Mexico reports highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since pandemic began





Mexico hit a new all-time high on Saturday with 30,671 cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to official data. The figure exceeds the more than 28,000 infections recorded at the end of August 2021, so it was the highest figure reported since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The new wave of infections started to strengthen last week. with the spread of the omicron variant in the country. Given the sudden rise in infections, the Mexican government has called for calm, warning that the variant is more contagious but less harmful. In one week, the infections tripled. Most cases are concentrated in Mexico City, Mexico State, Nuevo Len, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora, and San Luis Potos. According to official data, most cases have occurred in the population aged 18-29. The capital, one of the most critical points of the pandemic, continues with all its activities open to the public which combine with long queues at covid testing centers. Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here. Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show your support for independent news donate here. Health authorities have reported 202 deaths in recent hours, for a total of 300,303 deaths. On Friday alone, official data showed the 300,000 death mark had been crossed, although organizations such as the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi) estimate the deaths to exceed 520,000. Mexico is the fifth country, after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, with the highest number of deaths from covid, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In recent weeks, the Mexican government has started booster vaccination among the population over 60 and plans to vaccinate those over 40 in the coming days. This Saturday, a shipment of 2.7 million doses of Moderna vaccine, offered by the United States to the government of Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, also arrived in Mexico. The vaccines will be used to provide a booster dose to nearly three million teachers in the public and private sectors. The Department of Public Education announced that it would start applying the doses on January 12. The increase in infections began to impact daily life. Since Friday, some 98 flights have been canceled at Mexico City airport due to covid losses reported by the crew, 61 of the flights were from Aeromxico. The cancellations and delays caused crowds, mainly in Terminal 2 at the capital’s airport.

