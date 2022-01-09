Black America follows in the footsteps of a legendary actor

Quiet dignity. This is what I think about when I think about the life of revolutionary actor Sidney Poitier. Representation in the media is very different now than when I was young. Models on TV were hard to find. The only black person who received an Oscar for playing before Sidney Poitier was Hattie mcdaniel, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her comedic portrayal of Mammy in “Gone with the Wind” from 1939.

McDaniel certainly opened doors, but the role she played reinforced painful stereotypes. For a long time, blacks have been cast into stereotypical roles involving criminals, slaves or even mom a question explored in the series “They must have us.“Poitier, who died on Thursday 94 years old, presented to a world often plagued by stereotypes, a different image of black culture.

Before Poitier, the few positive images focused on lighter-skinned black musicians and performers like Lena Horne and Diahann Carroll.Poitier had beautiful dark skin and portrayed distinguished characters. Escaping the stereotypical roles in Hollywood as an actor is nearly impossible, but he did manage to do so. characters he portrayed were often elegant and educated, and they always had dignity. They were role models.

Films that matter

He made history as the first African-American man to be nominated for an Oscar (for “The Defiant Ones” in 1958) and the first to win in 1964 for best actor for his portrayal of handyman, Homer Smith in the film “Field lilies. “

When most people remember Poitier, they talk about “Guess who’s coming to dinner“a revolutionary film (both thematically and in content, it was the first black actor kissing a white actress on screen) which dealt with race and race relations in 1967, the same year the Supreme Court ruled Love c. Virginia, who found laws prohibiting interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.

Poitier has been involved in important films. Although other notable films include “In the heat of the Night“(1967) and”They call me mister Tibbs“(1970), my favorite was”To sir, with love“(1967). Poitier played a teacher to create problems for children in an all-white classroom. The iconic scene where he tells students how he should be addressed and how they should act was inspiring. He commanded respect from his students while captivating the public.

It is difficult to look at Poitier without holding your chin a little higher and straightening your posture. In short, he made me proud. He made so many of us proud of himself individually and of the black community. He was elegance embodied.

And actor, and activist, to be proud of

My admiration for Poitier is not limited to its impact on the screen but also to its impact in the black community. For a while Poitier was in the awkward position of being the only black person in the room. A position that many of us still live today. .Poitier made sure he wouldn’t be the last.Poitier was committed to civil rights, along with his friends Harry Belafonte and James Baldwin, and participated during the March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

For me, one of Poitier’s greatest legacies is that he is committed to lifting others up by climbing.

Poitier has made his community proud in every role he has played, as a director, model, activist. He had that quiet dignity that I have seen in many black men, especially my uncles. It’s a strength and dignity seldom represented in Hollywood, even now, in a time when there is greater representation. It took four decades before another black man, Denzel Washington, will win the Academy Award 2001 for best actor and will recognize that he was following in the footsteps of Poitiers: “I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing I prefer to do, sir.”

An old African proverb says we stand because we stand on the shoulders of our ancestors. Poitier was a gift that sparked dreams in people who continue to break down barriers and inspire others. I’ll never know all he had to go through to open those doors, but I can’t imagine we would have known the brilliance of Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Laurence Fishburne, Will Smith, Courtney B. Vance, Chadwick Boseman , Spike Lee, Cuba GoodingJr., Robert Townsend, John Singleton or Jordan Peele to name a few if there hadn’t been a Sidney Poitier first.

Poitier represented something other than his own interests. Its legacy goes beyond its list of movie credits. At a time when we said goodbye to other leading actors of this period like Cicely Tyson and Betty White, may we all strive to stand for something positive beyond ourselves.

Njeri Mathis Rutledge, professor of law at South Texas College of Law Houston and a member of the USA TODAY Contributors Council, is a former attorney, wife and mother. She graduated from Spelman College and Harvard Law School. Follow her on Twitter:@NjeriRutledge