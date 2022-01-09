Keanu Reeves gives his team and loved ones a getaway to San Francisco for the Matrix premiere – The Hollywood Reporter





You don’t have to look far or far to find examples of Keanu Reeves’ generosity. As one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing stars, the 57-year-old is said to be generous with his good fortune, donating millions of dollars to charity and regularly giving out awesome wrapping gifts. (He distributed Harley-Davidson motorcycles to members of The Matrix Reloaded stunt team and more recently gifted Rolex Submariner watches to their stunt team at the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.) THR learned that Reeves continued his selfless streak to mark the start of his return to form as a Neo over Lana Wachowski Matrix resurrections for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow. To make sure everyone was included in the festivities, Reeves invited all of his representatives (agents, manager, publicist, etc.), members of his entourage, and other key insiders who helped him get on with it. train to celebrate the film’s world premiere on December 18. event in San Francisco. As a thank you, Reeves arranged for private jet travel and hotel accommodations, premiere tickets, and even hosted a special post-premiere brunch for guests, among other freebies. Walking on the green carpet at Resurrections premiere at the historic Castro Theater in San Francisco, Chad Stahelski, who graduated as a double stuntman from Neo on the Matrix trilogy to direct Reeves in the John wick frankness, confirmed the generous gesture. “He brought a bunch of us here,” Stahelski said. “He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight, there will be so many people who have helped him out, from his martial arts trainers and jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt team. He makes sure his friends and family are there. He’s epic. He is also modest. Reeves rarely comments on such acts and when THR about why he shelled out for the special weekend and organized the deal for his teams, he would have come up with only this, in a Keanu-characteristic way: “Yeah, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and our lives together. “ Keanu Reeves catches up with Carrie-Anne Moss and filmmaker Lana Wachowski ahead of December 18 premiere Matrix resurrections in San Francisco.

KELLY SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES This story first appeared in the January 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

