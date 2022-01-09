Pushpa: The Rise showcased Allu Arjun’s flawless performance, which also received rave reviews from audiences and cast members alike. Now a Bollywood actor has praised the Icon Star and Pushpa.

Hindi actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a story about Allu Arjun’s phenomenal performance in Pushpa. He wrote, “Pushpa is not a film. It is an experience, a heavy weight of attitude, intensity and freshness brought together in one poetic and fluid film.

He also added “Allu Arjun for me has always been Arya all these years and as a fan seeing Arya in Pushpa was just amazing… Pushpa is not a flower, it is fire… Fire of his eyes burning on the big screen. “

Allu Arjun shared the story and replied, “Thank you very much for such heartfelt words. Glad you felt the fire.

Note, the film is currently broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in 4 Indian languages. Moreover, it is doing well at the counters in North India.

Articles that might interest you:


A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food