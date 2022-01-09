Vera actor breaks silence over co-star’s shock exit



















Vera Riley Jones star, who plays PC Mark Edwards, opened up about David Leon’s surprising exit from the ITV series in 2014

Vera star Riley Jones has finally opened up about David Leon’s exit from the ITV series, following the departure of his character in 2014. MORE: Vera Brenda Blethyn Star Opens Up About ‘Challenging’ Experience Filming New Episodes The actor, who plays PC Mark Edwards, gave an interview ahead of the show’s return on Sunday, explaining why he believed his co-star had quit the popular crime drama. Loading the player … WATCH: Will you be watching the new series? David Leon played Joe Ashworth, sidekick of Brenda BlethynDCI’s Vera Stanhope, from Series 1 to Series 4, is replaced as Vera’s right-hand man by Kenny Doughty, who has played against DS Aiden Healy since 2014. In a recent interview, Riley revealed that while he wasn’t sure exactly why David left the show, he explained that the practicalities of being an actor can make things difficult at times. “I don’t know, maybe it was for personal reasons,” he said Express.co.uk. “These things happen. When you switch between shows and there’s a few months in between.” He continued, “It’s just the logistics of the contracts and people get offered other jobs and all that kind of stuff. So I couldn’t comment on what happened, but these things are happening. ” MORE: After Life’s Ricky Gervais Reveals Conflicting Feelings About Netflix Series Ending After Just Three Seasons MORE: All Creatures Great and Small: Channel 5 Confirms The Show’s Future The ITV drama returns to our screens Sunday night after a four-month hiatus between the release of episodes two and three. Riley Jones plays PC Mark Edwards The first two episodes of the final series took place in August of last year, with the rest of the series scheduled to continue from Sunday, January 9. Filming of the police drama was interrupted last year due to delays caused by the pandemic, forcing the series to be split into two halves. Sunday night’s episode, Tyger Tyger, will take viewers back to the Northumbrian countryside to see DCI Vera investigate a daring theft at a port. The official synopsis reads: “When safety foreman Gary Mallon is fatally injured in a robbery at a container port in Blyth, evidence points to a daring heist gone wrong.” “Vera is starting to suspect an inside job.” Vera returns to ITV on Sunday January 9 at 8 p.m.. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

