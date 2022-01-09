Euphoria season two review

The first episode of Euphoria season two opens blatantly, unabashedly, like a Martin Scorsese film.

The nearly ten-minute flashback that chronicles the relationship between drug dealer Fezco (Angus Cloud) and the gangster grandmother who raised him unfolds in a rush of quickly edited images. Theres grandma walks into a strip club and shoots a guy in both thighs while his erect penis is exposed; Grandmother bringing very young Fezco, her business partner, to an illegal substance transfer; and grandma sharing important life lessons with her grandson while dropping a myriad of F-bombs.

The content, the pace and the cut of the sequence are all quite Scorsesian, but the casting of Kathrine Narducci from Irish (and also The Sopranos) as Fez’s grandmother, as well as the appearance of the Harry Nilsssons soundtrack Jump Into the Fire, famously used in the BienFellas helicopter footage cements the idea that Sam Levinson, creator, writer and director of Euphoria, try to shoot a Marty.

Levinson does not spend all of Euphorias second season mimicking the style of one of America’s great filmmakers, however. As established in his first season, which took place on HBO in 2019, Levinson is a filmmaker with a moody vibe of his own, which he fully leans into throughout the seven new episodes provided to critics at the. ‘advance. (There will be eight in total.) It kicks off season two this way, perhaps, to herald two dominant elements in this dark teen drama series: an interest in exploring parenting relationships and role models. ‘childhood that made the Euphoria characters who they are, and a commitment to move in even bolder creative directions.

The qualities that immediately distinguished Euphoria other coming-of-age shows are still present this season, including sequences mixing fantasy and reality, an abundance of needle drops, the occasional musical number, a fixation on dim lighting (even wealthy families on Euphoria apparently lack a substantial lamp budget), and often graphic sexual encounters. As was the case before, there is a lot of nudity, including a lot of frontal male varieties. In some episodes, you could even say that there is [sung to the tune of Too Many Cooks] too many cocks!

But every aspect of this season of Euphoria filmmaking, storytelling, acting are also full of a desire to push harder, to go further and to release more emotion. After a hiatus of more than two years, apart from two one-off episodes released last year, Euphoria hot coming out of his forties, with an abundance of artistic confidence that makes him intoxicating to watch even when his young are subjected to severe wringer.

And while the HBO series looks more like an ensemble piece than ever, it’s still okay to call Zendaya its frontman. Rue tells all the episodes and her drug struggles, she’s there again, to an extreme degree, stays at the center of the series. As a beloved character that a lot of people root for, I feel a certain responsibility to make good decisions, says Rue in a meta-fantasy sequence in which she gives a class on how to get by with it. drug addiction. But I relapsed. Now, in all honesty, I said from the start that I did not intend to stay clean. But I understand. Our country is dark and fucked up and people just want to find hope. Somewhere. All over. If not in reality, then on TV.

Unfortunately, she adds casually and without apologizing, I am not.

It’s true. Rue is by no means a role model and in fact puts herself in increasingly dangerous situations as she experiments with new substances, bumps into her mom (Nika King) and sister (Storm Reid) and throws gasoline on her budding romance with Jules (Hunter Schaefer). Zendaya, a triple threat (at least) who won an Emmy for her work in season one, delivers an even richer performance this season; she has so much natural charisma that even when Rues’ eyelids can barely muster the strength to stay open, she still vibrates with an energy from which it is impossible to look away. She also plays out some incredibly intense moments with ferocity, authenticity, and a complete lack of ego, especially in episode five, when it becomes apparent that Rue can’t, in fact, stay hooked forever. This episode is essentially a 54 minute heart attack, with violent arguments, break-ins, and mad races in oncoming traffic. Much of this season of Euphoria is, like this episode, a combination of adrenaline rush and sad, sobering drama all chemically mixed for maximum effect.

Even a simple house party streak, a classic of the teen genre that forms the bulk of tonight’s premiere, seems determined to defibrillate the heartbeat by quickly going from a tense situation (a near overdose) to one. other (the sight of Sydney Sweeneys Cassie hiding in a tub, hoping no one finds her and realizes who she slept with a few minutes before). Sweeney, coming out of his Hall of Fame Side Eye The white lotus, also does a remarkable job this season as Cassie becomes entangled in a doomed romance and becomes increasingly unbalanced as a result.

In season two, some of the young adults spend more time in the limelight, including Fezco and Lexi (Maude Apatow), Cassies ‘younger sister, Streets’ childhood best friend, and a supporting character who, in another meta touches, decides she needs to stop being a secondary character in her own life, she goes on to write an autobiographical play which, improbably, is performed in an elaborate fashion at East Highland High School. Seriously, in terms of quality, Lexis play makes Rogers: the musical looks like a primary school assembly.

Others, on the other hand, receive too much or not enough attention. Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) often abusive ex-boyfriend, and her secretly sexually adventurous father, Cal (Eric Dane), continue to occupy a lot of screen time. Father and son are very messy people and Euphoria spends a lot of time explaining why, without explaining clearly enough why we should care. Meanwhile, Kat (Barbie Ferreira), whose online exploration of her sexuality provided some of the first season’s most gripping moments, has stepped out of the frame more often than she should, stuck in a script somehow. unpredictable in which she quickly gets bored with it. perfectly nice boyfriend (maybe too nice?), Ethan (Austin Abrams). And the fascinating Jules is defined less on her own terms than by her relationship with Rue and a new character, Streets’ weed-smoking pal from Elliot (Dominic Fike).

This season of Euphoria does the most, and sometimes it’s so much that the key figures are somewhat overlooked. This is a TV series that doesn’t just portray the darker impulses of teenage excitement, jealousy, resentment, a flippant attitude towards mortality. He wears them as a bodycon dress, cool gel manicure, and carefully applied eye glitter. And more often than not, that extra version is a hell of a drug.