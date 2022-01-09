Death of Dwayne Hickman: “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” star was 87





Dwayne Bernard Hickman, actor, producer and television director best known for his starring role in the 1950s and 1960s sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”, died Sunday of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 87 years old. Hickman’s death was confirmed at Variety by the actor’s PR manager Harlan Boll. Born May 18, 1934 in Los Angeles, California, Hickman began acting at a young age with appearances in “The Boy with the Green Hair” and “The Grapes of Wrath” of the 1940s. played the role of Chuck MacDonald on “The Bob Cummings Show,” acting alongside the titular comedian throughout the sitcom’s four years. In 1959, Hickman landed the leading role in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”. The actor appeared in all 148 episodes of the 20th Century Fox sitcom. As the first major television series to feature teenagers as the main characters, “Dobie Gillis” cemented Hickman as one of the first and main cultural emblems of the baby boomer generation in the 1950s and 1960s. After attending Loyola University in the 1960s and earning a degree in economics, Hickman returned to entertainment to star in films such as “How to Stuff a Wild Bikini”, “Ski Party” and “Cat Ballou”. Beyond cinema, Hickman has also starred in television series and performed on stage in touring productions. In the 1970s, Hickman became a Network Director at CBS Television. For a decade, he oversaw productions such as “Maude”, “M * A * S * H” and “Designing Women”. Hickman also directed various episodes of various half-hour comedies. Towards the end of this period, Hickman starred and produced in “Bring Me the Head of Dobie Gillis,” a 1988 reunion feature for his classic CBS sitcom. Hickman also had a role in “The Night at the Roxbury” and “Saving Gilligan’s Island” and a recurring role in UPN TV’s “Clueless”. Beyond acting, Hickman was also a practicing artist, painting various series of houses and landscapes in oil. He is also co-author of his biography, “Forever Dobie: The Many Lives of Dwayne Hickman,” alongside his wife, Joan Roberts. Hickman has married three times. Once to actress Carol Christensen, then, briefly, to singer Joanne Papile. In 1983 he married Joan Roberts, with whom he remained married for the rest of his life. Hickman is survived by his wife and sons Albert and John Hickman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/dwayne-hickman-dead-the-many-loves-of-dobie-gillis-actor-1235149782/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos