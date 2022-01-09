Is India’s TV Industry Prepared for a New Wave of Covid-19?





Growing cases of Covid-19 have once again started to impact filming and film releases, with many big issues already reported. But what is happening to television, our daily source of entertainment? Over the past two years, many shows have had to cease airing and those that have managed to gain popularity have moved their filming locations from Mumbai, the center of the industry, to other neighboring states in the event of locking. For now, Mumbai and Delhi both have nighttime curfews, with lockdown likely. How is the television industry dealing with all of this? Producer Binaifer Kohli, who is behind Bhabhiji Ghar By Hain !, says they have a bank of episodes ready. The entire production team and the cast will follow whatever the channel asks us to do. We shot in a bio bubble for a year in 2021. After an imposed lockdown, we moved our shoot to a hotel in Surat, Gujarat. We stayed there and involved him in the story, she informs. Almost everyone is currently in standby and watch mode. JD Majethia, producer of the show Wagle Ki Duniya and president of the TV & Web wing, IFTPC, says the situation is manageable right now. But it may not stay the same if the number of cases does not decrease. We will see what impact this has, and we will prepare. I’ll be looking at the safety of the ensemble members. The first best possible option will be to shoot in a bio bubble. Then if the neighboring states don’t have the same gravity, shoot there. Third, the lockdown and filming cannot take place, that should not be an option, says Majethia. The actors, for their part, are open to filming. Sharad Malhotra who directs the historical show Vidrohi and is currently fighting Covid, says: We had an episode bank luckily, considering it was New Years and everyone would be in party mode and let their hair down. This should occupy the next two days. We take firm action and follow precautions. Our unit has 200 people, it’s a huge whole, we can’t take any chances. As for moving the shoot to another state, we hope it won’t degrade and just be a bio bubble. Sanjay Gagnani, who stars in Kundali Bhagya, says one thing is certain: their shooting will not stop. We resumed our shooting from January 3, after the new year. At present, we have not yet heard from the authorities on the guidelines. The only certain directive announced is that each unit should not have more than 40 to 50 people on the board. I heard that in case the shooting stopped in Maharashtra, we would go to any other state or city where the cases are not high and everything is going well, he shares.

