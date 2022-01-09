Golden Globes 2022: Event reduced but not as a result of boycott, suggests Hollywood Foreign Press Association president | Ents & Arts News

Speaking of a boycott of the Golden Globes hit by this year’s scandal is not entirely true, suggests the organization that runs them, which told Sky News it had not invited them. actors nominated to participate in this year’s ceremony.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Helen Hoehne said the decision to hold a streamlined ceremony over the weekend was actually the group’s “sensitive” response to the criticism it had faced over the years. Last 12 months, regarding those who questioned their ethics (accepting free gifts and travel) and the group’s lack of diversity – rather than any failure to find a broadcaster or persuade nominated talent to attend.

“It will be an intimate affair this year and it suits us,” Hoehne explained via Zoom.

“We haven’t invited any celebrities, we haven’t invited any press. It will be a very small event just in front of our members and beneficiaries.

“It won’t be a dinner because we are taking a lot of precautions because of Omicron. It will just be a very short 90 minute ceremony where we announce the winners.”

The event will not even be broadcast live, the names of the winners will simply be announced on the Golden Globes website.

Hoehne insists, “You know, it’s not just about the best in film and television, it’s about our philanthropy, which is close to our hearts.”

After a disastrous year, the HFPA may want to emphasize how it gives back to the arts, it is struggling to convince Hollywood as a whole.

In reality, if they had invited A-listers, it is unlikely that they would have ended up with LA’s powerful network of publicists – alongside major players like Netflix and HBO – announcing a boycott of perceived failures. in the way the organization is run.

The HFPA has had to deal with growing allegations, including a Los Angeles Times briefing raising concerns over financial irregularities, a 2020 lawsuit by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa claiming they functioned much like a cartel , but the biggest fallout came after that. appeared that not a single member of the group was black.

“A lot of things have changed,” says Hoehne. “The HFPA has worked really, really hard over the past nine months to reform the organization from the ground up.

“There are now people of color included or involved in every decision-making in the organization.”

Twenty-one new members joined last year, which means more than 20% of HFPA members are non-white, including black, Asian and Latin American journalists.

“You know, change is difficult, change is difficult for any organization. I think we’re not the only ones who have to look inside ourselves and say that maybe we need to make changes. But I think sometimes it just takes a little while. “

After the LA Times investigation revealed that 30 members were flown to France in 2019 and installed in a five-star hotel in Paris to visit the set of the television series Emily in Paris (nominated for two Golden Globes in 2020) , the HFPA said it has now also ended the giveaways and benefits.

Hoehne says, “Part of our reforms is also that we have a new set of policies that we have adopted and some of those policies include a universal ban on gifts, eliminating all gifts. “

While some may criticize the HFPA’s decision to hold a ceremony in any form this year, its chairman insists the group felt compelled to continue their long tradition of honoring the best in cinema. and television.

“We’re sensitive and it was a decision we all thought was the right thing to do… We’ve been doing what we’ve been doing for 78 years, giving out these awards, and we’re very proud of our tradition, we also think actors and talent and everyone certainly deserves this recognition. “

As for Tom Cruise returning his awards and Scarlett Johansson calling on her contemporaries to turn her back on the Globes, Hoehne says she hopes the HFPA can win back everyone’s respect.

“I hope, you know, we’re all very optimistic, we’re very proud of the changes over the past nine months and we’re very hopeful for the future of the Golden Globes.

“I think we’re all really focused on our ongoing reforms because that’s obviously not a goal we’ve achieved. It’s a journey we’re on.

“We’re very serious, it’s not a quick fix, and we’ve never seen it as a quick fix. We’ve always said we want to be there for the long haul and we want to be leaders in diversity, equity, inclusion, and we can only hope people will join us. “