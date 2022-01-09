The Golden Globes won’t be broadcast live or televised: here’s how the winners will be announced





There will be no hosts, no presenters, no red carpet events and no audiences at the 2022 Golden Globes. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) The Golden Globes will be drastically different this year, not that anyone can see it. After confirming that there will be no hosts, no presenters, no red carpet events and no audiences at the upcoming Golden Globes on January 9, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this week that the ceremony would not be broadcast live for viewers to watch online. . NBC is also do not broadcast the ceremony, a decision announced by the network in May 2021 following the publication of a Los Angeles Times report which highlighted a lack of diversity within the HFPA voting body. Instead of a traditional broadcast or live broadcast, the HFPA said it will provide real-time updates on the winners through the official Golden Globes website and its social media channels. Grammy Awards postponed due to too much risk from omicron variant

Even still, the HFPA has given little indication of what will involve the ceremony which is still scheduled this weekend at the Beverly Hilton. Due to the current increase in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant, no hosts or talent will be in the room, an HFPA representative told Nexstar in an emailed statement. Instead, the HFPA only allows select members and beneficiaries at the ceremony while waiting for proof of vaccination and a booster, and they present the results of a negative PCR test carried out within the previous 48 hours. They will also be masked and socially distanced at all times in the ballroom. The ceremony itself will honor the best 2021s in film and television, according to the HFPA, although it is not clear how the winners will be announced, or who will announce them. What is known, however, is that there will be a section of the ceremony devoted to the philanthropic efforts of the HFPA, as well as its recent grant recipients. The only confirmed speaker, Kyle Bowser, senior vice president of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau and only publicly confirmed speaker at the ceremony, will discuss the efforts of the HFPA and the NAACP to foster diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry, the HFPA said. Sundance Film Festival 2022 fully virtual due to increase in omicron variant

The HFPA announced its five-year partnership with the NAACP in October 2021, as well as a list of other reforms the association announced following criticism of diversity. Over the past eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its statutes, implementing sweeping top-to-bottom changes regarding ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, l membership, etc., the HFPA said in a press release this week. . In October, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date with 21 new journalists, all voting for the first time at the Golden Globes. This year, the Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 9 at 6 p.m., if for some reason that information is of use to anyone.

