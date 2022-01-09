New case against actor Dileep, brother | Latest India News





The criminal branch of the Kerala Police Department on Sunday filed a new case against Malayalam actor Dileep, his brother and four others for allegedly threatening the investigator in the actor kidnapping and sexual assault case in 2017. The sensational case took a new turn after director Balachandra Kumars interviewed a TV station in December last year in which he claimed Dileep was in possession of tapes of the assault. He also handed over several audio tapes to the police. In one of the tapes, a person allegedly identified as Anoop, Dileeps’ brother, may be barbed talking about a plot to kill investigator Baiju Paulose. The conservation was said to have taken place in November 2017 at the Actors’ House in Aluva in Ernakulam district, the criminal branch said in its FIR. In another audio clip, a muffled voice is heard talking about using a truck to run over Paulose. We may have to watch another one one and a half crore in this regard, we heard, the crime violation reported in the FIR. The new FIR was filed against six Dileeps, brother Anoop, another relative Suraj and two others (Appu and Babu) and a man director Kumar called the VIP. Police have also opened a new investigation to reveal the identity of the so-called VIP. The accused are charged under Articles 116 of the Indian Penal Code (complication of an offense), 118 (concealment of intent to commit an offense), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation). A senior police official in the criminal branch said all of the defendants, including Dileep, would be questioned within days. The Crime Branch, the Additional Police Director, S Sreejith, is overseeing the investigation. After Kumars’ revelations, the Kerala government last week asked the Supreme Court to extend the trial for six months. Kumar, a former friend of actor Dileep, claimed two weeks ago that the actor was in possession of the video of the assault on an actress and that he tried to influence numerous witnesses in the ‘case. He also alleged that he met the main defendant in the case, Pulsar Suni, at actor Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he went there to discuss a film project. The prosecution later pleaded in court to register Kumars’ statement under article 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The case concerns an incident in 2017 in which an actress was attacked, kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a gang in Kochi on her way home from a filming assignment. Six months after the incident, Dileep was arrested and charged in the case. The prosecution alleged the attack was planned at Dileep’s request to settle an old score with the woman. New allegations against Dileep and demand for prosecution for a new investigation have surfaced as the six-month extension granted by the Supreme Court to lower courts is due to expire on February 16. Dileep was not available for comment. But last week he wrote to state police chief Anil Kant asking for Paulose’s removal. He said the officer was trying to influence film workers with whom he has a difficult relationship and forcing them to testify against him. He said the controversial interview with director Balachandra Kumar was part of that plot and sought to examine Paulose’s call tapes to substantiate his accusation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/fresh-case-against-actor-dileep-brother-101641754823823.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos