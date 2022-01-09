Fireflies delivers satisfying night of theater at Latham’s Curtain Call – The Daily Gazette





For some, fireflies are a harbinger of summer, a welcome announcement of a long-awaited arrival. Others might label fireflies as an omen, a warning flash of change, or an illumination through the darkness signaling a rebirth. Playwright Donja R. Love takes a closer look at the latter with his play titled Firelies, a dramatic two-character dance that exudes hope for a new beginning. It’s the fall of 1963 and Olivia Grace (Angelique Powell) is pacing the kitchen, impatiently awaiting her husband’s return. The good Reverend Charles Grace (Michael Lake), a charismatic speaker and vocal civil rights leader, is expected at the house anytime for a short stay before leaving again. Dinner waits in the oven, the bed is hot, and Olivia has finished writing the Reverend Speech, a speech he will read at the funeral service of four young girls, the latest victims of a never-ending cycle of racial hatred. At first, the homecoming between the Reverend and his wife is joyful and in love, but something murky and unspoken looms large in the air. Unexpressed anger is rife and secret betrayals are about to erupt. Interesting game, with a more fascinating dramatic set-up. The playwright intelligently takes what we think are familiar story and characters and tries to turn it into something more visceral, more urgent, more accessible. Using characters we think we know and openly showing their struggles and private desires would be an intriguing drama. But while the Loves dialogue crackles and sparks, the fire doesn’t burn as intensely as the story warrants. As solid as Loves’ script is, it is also frustrating as it oscillates between strong dramatic moments of tension – the powerful demand for long-sought answers to unanswered questions and the relentless desire to be more than the etiquette of a woman of the movement, at times that wander dangerously close to the soap opera with the discovery of macabre betrayals and flirtations of mental illness. While these trigger some well-crafted moments of dialogue and emotion, they also land a bit gloomy and unnecessary in the story. Supported by two outstanding performances, a clever and crisp staging by Chris Foster and a wonderful design, the play, despite its flaws, ends a satisfying evening of theater. Powell is wonderful as wife Olivia. His creation of a complex and lost woman, who finds rebirth in a way that is not really expected or wanted, is powerful and full of controlled emotions. Olivia’s final monologue is masterfully performed by Powell, nuanced and balanced offering an acute insight into the themes of the piece. Lake captures the passions and faults of reverends very well, deftly playing a smart, hurt man who keeps all cards close at hand until he can play a winning hand. Lake hits a high mark with the final speech of Charles, a man who asked his wife to write his words, now speaks for himself in his own voice. Well done and it’s a moving moment. An intriguing and thoughtful new play, Curtain Call does Loves a great service. Frank Olivas ‘set design impresses, as do Lily Fossner’s artful lighting, Alex Dietz-Kest’s soundscape and Beth Rumans’ well-appointed costumes. There is more than a flash of brilliance here. Fireflies

OR: Curtain Call Theater, Latham

COST: $ 30

WHEN:

Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Fridays 8 p.m.

Saturdays 8 p.m.

Saturday January 15th 3pm

Sundays 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION:Call 518-877-7529 or visit Curtaincalltheater.com More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

