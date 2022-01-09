South Indian Bollywood Pushpa Movies: South Indian Movies Destroy Bollywood Dominance In North India? Shocking success of “Pushpa”

From the start, the audience for Indian cinema is divided according to languages. Although the biggest industry remains Hindi cinema. Bollywood Bollywood films have been seen not only in India but also outside of India. However, in recent years this gap appears to be narrowing. Now Hindi audiences love movies in different languages. In such a situation, the question arises as to whether this is the end of Bollywood domination? Or the distance between films on languages ​​is coming to an end.

The enthusiasm of actors from the South increased rapidly in the Hindi belt.

Previously, big stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna worked in Bollywood. Few Hindi films came from him, so the identity of South actors in the Hindi belt was also limited. In the recent past, the craze of southern actors seems to be increasing rapidly in the Hindi belt. In a way, ‘Bahubali’ increased this enthusiasm. Now the Hindi belt audience has become a fan of many big actors in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema.

Satellite channels also have a big helping hand

Most satellite movie channels have been showing a lot of Southern Hindi dubbed movies for quite some time now. The reason is believed to be that satellite rights for dubbed films from the South are available at a much lower cost than Bollywood films. As a result of this, a large Hindi audience began to recognize the Southern actors. Gradually, these Tamil and Telugu film superstars were recognized in the Hindi belt.

People liked the creativity of the South

One of the reasons for the growing craze for Southern films in the Hindi belt may also be to make films on the old worn-out Bollywood formula. Audiences discover new stories and creativity in South’s films. At the same time, the Hindi audience can see the hero from different environment and culture instead of the traditional Bollywood hero. This can surely also be the reason for the growing interest of Hindi audiences in South films.

Will films from the South give tough competition to Bollywood in the North?

The two films in the series “Bahubali” by SS Rajamouli were a hit in North India. The recently released film by Allu ArjunPushpa“He also did some incredible business. With ‘Pushpa’, ‘Spider-Man’ from Hollywood and ’83’ by Ranveer Singh came out. Yet only the Hindi version of the film has so far earned over 70 crore and still gives stiff competition to 83 in daily box office earnings. In such a situation, it is believed that in the coming times the dominance of Hindi films may end in North India.

Why don’t southern superstars come in Hindi movies?

In recent years, as the popularity of Southern stars increases so much in the North, audiences want to see them in Hindi films. Speaking to Navbharat Times a few days ago, Telugu Jr NTR superstar said the difference between North and South in movies is now over. Only Indian cinema remains. Allu Arjun thinks the same thing. On the issue of not appearing in Hindi films, Allu Arjun says he has yet to receive a big and strong offer from Bollywood. The same goes for Mahesh Babu, who has been very popular in North India for several years.

