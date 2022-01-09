“Spider-Man” remains # 1, “The 355” fails in Assignmnet – The Hollywood Reporter





The action shot of a celebrity-filled spy The 355 missed the mark on its national office debut, opening to $ 4.8 million nationally in 3,145 theaters. The poor showing of the film comes as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious variant of the omicron further frightens older moviegoers, the demo targets for The 355. Simon Kinberg directed the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Bad reviews certainly didn’t help (Rotten Tomatoes’ current score is 27 percent). Audiences appreciated it more, giving the film a B + CinemaScore. The 355 is from Universal and FilmNation and is Hollywood’s first studio release of 2022. While early January is generally a quiet time at the box office, Universal was hoping for more. The film was a passionate project for Jessica Chastain, and the project was the prettiest on the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, as Hollywood tried to support more female-led projects. The audience was headed by women (58%), with 73% of ticket buyers aged 25 to 44 and 33% over 45, according to PostTrak. The 355 came third for the weekend behind Christmas leftovers. Sony and Marvel Spider-Man: No way has remained atop the charts as it climbed the top 10 grossing movies of all time list at the domestic box office – thanks to male moviegoers aged 18-34, who don’t seem to be deterred by omicron. Spidey made $ 33 million in his fourth weekend at 4,012 theaters for a nationwide total of $ 668.8 million. No way home has now passed Titanic ($ 659.4 million) to rank sixth all-time, unadjusted for inflation, and it will soon overtake Avengers: Infinity War ($ 678.8 million) and possibly Black Panther ($ 700 million). Globally, it has been in the top 10 to rank 8th with world gross of $ 1.53 billion until Sunday. Universal and Illuminations’ Sing 2 held at No.2 on its third release with $ 12 million from 3,713 locations, becoming the first pandemic-era family-friendly animated film to cross $ 100 million nationwide by ending Sunday with a national total of $ 109 million and $ 190.8 million worldwide. Like the elderly, families have been slow to return to the cinema. And while Disney Charm and Sing 2 have done solid business as more and more children get vaccinated, the family market is still depressed. On Friday, Disney announced that Pixar’s entry in early March Turn red will bypass theaters and debut exclusively on Disney +. Also on Friday, Universal chose to make Sing 2 available on premium VOD as quickly as possible, just 17 days after its theatrical release. The rental price of the movie is $ 24.99. This is higher than the $ 19.99 Universal usually charges for its PVOD titles. Elsewhere at the weekend box office, The king’s man and American Underdog rounded out the top five with $ 3.3 million from 3,040 theaters and approximately $ 2.4 million from 2,729 locations, respectively. 20th century / Disney man of kings finished the weekend with a domestic total of $ 25.1 million and $ 74.3 million abroad. Faith Based Film American Underdog, from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, has now earned $ 18.7 million nationally. Elsewhere, Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow’s Matrix resurrections has now grossed $ 34.3 million nationally and $ 90.2 million internationally for $ 124.5 million globally. West Side Storythe national tally stands at $ 32.2 million nationally and $ 52.1 million globally.

