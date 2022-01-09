Undermanned Eagles Blown By The Cowboys; Restaurant closed after hepatitis epidemic

Hello. Here are some of the best stories from across the region.

WEATHER

A little freezing rain there this morning and we’ll see a bit of wet stuff throughout the day. It remains cold with peaks barely reaching 40 degrees.

EAGLES

Scrubs can’t keep up with Dallas Cowboys, but Eagles should be rested, playoff-ready

Judging by the significant changes and so many emergency additions the play schedule couldn’t keep up with, the Eagles on Saturday were clearly preparing for their next game, not that final regular-season embarrassment against the Cowboys in Dallas. This is the only way to explain a Gardner Minshew and Kenneth Gainwell backfield to counter Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott and the Blue Stars. (BTW, great job turning the heated Eagles-Cowboys rivalry into a meaningless game, Masters of the Calendar.) That would end at Cowboys 51, Semi-Eagles 26. So forget all of Nick Sirianni’s idealistic talk about the importance of connecting, communicating and improving each day, each practice and each game. Let’s be transparent, honest and get into the playoffs.

Eagles Notebook: Top Bird Players Take Flight on COVID Express List

The other shoe fell on Saturday over the blatant manipulation of the league’s COVID reserve protocol policy. The Eagles bred eight players from the practice squad, including veteran tight end Richard Rodgers, to fill their grossly depleted roster created by placing a dozen players on the COVID roster on Monday.

NEWS

With one hospital closed and another set to close later this month, Chester County Hospital is a major player in healthcare

Despite the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Chester County and the closure of the Jennersville Hospital, the hospital has not been under pressure and even elective surgeries are going on without interruption. But that could change with the upcoming closure of Brandywine Hospital later this month. As COVID-19 positive rates rise across the region, Chester County Hospital remains ready to treat patients of all kinds, said Michael Duncan, director of operations at Chester County Hospital. Given Penn Medicines’ large geographic footprint, we are ready to serve patients who have relied on Jennersville and Brandywine Hospital for their healthcare needs.

Health Department closes West Norriton restaurant amid hepatitis outbreak

The Montgomery County Public Health Unit announced on Friday the temporary closure of Ginos Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton due to an outbreak of the hepatitis A virus in the county. The restaurant will be closed until further notice while the investigation continues.

Coatesville man who sexually assaulted his own daughters sentenced to 85 years in prison

In convicting a man who was convicted of sexually abusing his two daughters over a period of several years, a Chester County Court of Common Pleas judge set out the factors that could have granted him relief. attenuation, reducing the already long prison sentence to which he incurred. The first step in the search for redemption, Judge Jeffrey Sommer said Thursday at a sentencing hearing for the man who scorned the verdict against him by making obscene gestures to the jury who brought him down. convicted of a myriad of crimes, including the rape of a child, is an acknowledgment of your actions.

Fundraisers show community support for King family after fire tragedy

In addition to raising money to help the family after Eric King and his sons Liam and Patrick were killed in the Christmas morning fire at their Quakertown home, the Perkasie Towne Improvement Association is sending a message. Kristin King, wife of Eric, who along with her son Brady escaped the fire, and Colleen Mimmaugh, sister of Eric King, are the owners of KM Fitness and Nutrition, LLC in Perkasie. The message to Kristin and Colleen is that they are loved and supported and that they are there for them now and in the future, said Joe Ferry, President and CEO of PTIA.

SPORTS

McCaffery: Sixers work too well to disrupt with complex trade

Six games into a winning streak with the score turning easy, Joel Embiid noticed something he hadn’t always felt in his eight years as a Sixer. That works. The game becomes easy, he says. Were playing with each other. The ball does not stick. When a game is called, we have a first option, a second option, a third option. And we play together.

Flyers notebook: Yeo says club will be more careful next time around with Armband injured

Mike Yeos’ instinct before launching Derick Brassard for the first time in nearly a month on Thursday was that the veteran striker could have used full training first. It turns out that this intuition was correct. With the Flyers severely shorthanded due to health and injury protocols, Yeo pitched the 34-year-old against the Penguins. Still, while recording more than 16 minutes in a four-goal loss, Brassard was hampered by the hip injury that had limited him to one game since November 23.

Villanova diary: Wildcats continue to see Moore from their growing guard

Every now and then, Justin Moore needs to be reminded to be a little more aggressive, especially on the offensive side. Slowly but surely the message is starting to catch on. Over the past four games, Moore had become the go-to guy Villanova coach Jay Wright wanted him to be. In that streak, he averages 19.5 points, 4.75 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.1% from 3 points.

ENTERTAINMENT

MCCCs Lively Arts Series Offers Great Family Experiences

The New Year brings new opportunities for fun and excitement for the whole family. Join Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series for its Young Arts Explorers and Family Series for great performances and activities for kids and adults alike in your own backyard. The fun begins with Jeff Boyers Bubble Trouble on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at the Steel River Playhouse, 245 E. High St., Pottstown.