Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn seem ready to enter Bollywood and her latest photo is a proof

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn is all grown up now and looks nothing but a diva. Nysa, who has already made people fall for her in social media often shares stunning pictures of her. Her latest pictures and video is making headlines yet again.

Nysa’s fan page just shared a photo of her that is making waves on the internet. Nysa’s most recent photo has once again captured the public’s attention, and fans can’t get enough of her attractiveness.

Nysa Devgn, Kajol’s daughter, is seen flaunting her assets in a green cropped crochet top with a plunging neckline and a front knot in the photo. Nysa Devgn’s sudden physical transformation is breathtaking, and she seems completely ready for Bollywood.

Nysa made waves on social media a few days ago with an ultra-glamorous photo in a black gown with a plunging neckline. Nysa may be seen in the photo taking a mirror selfie while dressed in a sultry black gown. “Such a beauty,” her fan page wrote with her photo. The picture quickly went viral. Under the post, her fans left heart and fire emojis.

According to the Hindustan Times, Kajol recently discussed Nysa and Ajay with Twinkle Khanna. She stated, I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I dont have to get up every day. Now, when hes working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; hes very hands-on.

She further said, If she goes out at night, hes the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. Hes the one who does all that.

