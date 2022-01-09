Demon Slayer Season 2 reveals voice actor Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Fans who had read the manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had good reason to be excited about the latest episode of the anime. After all, Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 13 adapted chapter 81 of the manga where a legendary warrior makes a surprise appearance. But who played Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Episode 6 of the Entertainment District arc? The character was actually played by an iconic voice actor!

In Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 13, Tanjiro Kamado continued to fight Daki who suddenly grows stronger when she regains her obi. At one point, a man complains about the sound of their fight and Daki lashes out at him, effectively destroying nearby houses and causing several casualties. The enraged Tanjiro pursues her to continue the confrontation and her words remind Daki of a legendary warrior.

As Daki sees a vision of the mysterious man, she realizes that she does not see her own memories. Instead, she recalled someone Muzan Kibutsuji met in the past and it is Muzan’s cells that remember the fighter’s voice. And what a voice it is.

The character is Yoriichi Tsugikuni, a demon slayer from the Sengoku era. We won’t spoil anything else on the swordsman, but fans can rest assured that we will learn more about him in the future.

So who played Yoriichi in episode 6 of Yukaku-hen? The character has been confirmed to be voiced by none other than Kazuhiko Inoue, the dubbing legend who had previously played memorable characters like Kakashi Hatake in Naruto, Kars in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency, and Gildarts Clive in Fairy Tail.

It’s no surprise that Demon Slayer chose a Legend to play a Legend. But will we see more of Yoriichi in the future? Right now there is a bigger battle ahead but Yoriichi will be back in the anime.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 14 is titled Transformation (“Henbo”) which is a reference to the 83rd chapter of the manga. Yukaku-hen Episode 7 will premiere on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 11:15 p.m. JST.

