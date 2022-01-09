No Way Home ‘- Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: TikTok’s grip on young audiences is a well-established fact, but the social network just released a new report detailing how this defining trait made it increasingly attractive to Hollywood.

In a new blog post Titled “The Future of Entertainment Marketing,” the company, which has more than one billion monthly active users worldwide, reports a series of statistics. With the exception of streaming, TikTok has been cited as the # 1 activity for American entertainment viewers 18 and over when they have an hour to spare, according to the GoodQues TikTok Entertainment study in 2021. The same survey found that 58% of TikTok users called themselves. “Interested” or “very interested” in seeing more studio content on the platform. And 69% of users have also co-created content related to a show or movie.

“A year or a year and a half ago, we were essential.to try platform, ”Nikao Yang, vertical director of games and entertainment, global business solutions at TikTok, told Deadline in an interview. “Now we really are a fixture. Before, we were part of the conversation. Now we are leading the conversation.

The by-product of this conversation is something the company calls “community-generated entertainment.” Unlike passive viewers or visitors to other digital hubs, TikTok users tend to be more active participants, shaping their experience and forming strong bonds with like-minded users. TikTok’s origin story is participatory, after all: its previous incarnation was the Music.ly music video lip-syncing app. Today, said Yang, “it’s not just about singing or dancing. We are building more complete communities. Medicine, education, nutrition and parenting are increasingly dynamic verticals, he noted.

TikTok, a division of private China-based technology company ByteDance, has come under intense scrutiny by the US government over concerns that user data could be controlled by Chinese officials. (Company says fears are unfounded and US user data is being stored in the US) A previous bid to build a bridge to Hollywood collapsed in 2020, when former Disney CEO Kevin Mayer , agreed to become CEO, but then left after only three months. Last spring ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew was appointed CEO of TikTok and former YouTube chief executive and TikTok veterinarian Vanessa Pappas, after a stint as interim chief, became director of TikTok. ‘exploitation.

One of the reasons for Mayer’s about-face was that former President Donald Trump’s administration attempted to force the company to sell to a US-based company. He even had a deal with Oracle and Walmart. But that deal collapsed after TikTok successfully launched legal challenges. Since Joe Biden took office, the government’s position has been to study security concerns more carefully before determining a course of action.

Against this backdrop of intrigue, TikTok’s user base continued to grow at a steady rate, and studios came to view it as a key addition to Twitter, Instagram, and other social and digital platforms. Sony has engaged TikTok in several ways as part of its campaign to Spider-Man: No Path Home, which defied the pandemic to become one of the greatest blockbusters of all time.

Jeffrey Godsick, the studio Executive vice president of global partnerships and brand management, said TikTok has a “huge audience, but it’s more than that. They have an audience that wants to absorb things through content, and it works for us because that’s what we do. We create content.

For No way home, the studio sought to adhere to a basic principle outlined by Godsick: “To be authentic, you have to enter as a creator, not as an advertiser.” One of the ways Sony sought to do this was to roll out a version of the Bugle of the day (the fictional newspaper where Peter Parker works) as a live destination on the platform. It also gave Michael Le, who posts popular TikToks as “@justmaiko”, a starring role in the film. While he was bound by the usual nondisclosure agreements during production, he was able to start sharing his perspective on set days before opening weekend.

With Universal’s pitch for Sing 2, Yang said that the Spider Man campaign took advantage of a central element of the service. “A fundamental aspect of TikTok is that it was designed for co-creation,” he said. Three features in particular seem to galvanize user communities around movie and TV titles, he said. The “Stitch” and “Duet” options allow users to interact more directly with the content. Users can also respond by video. According to a report published last week in TechCrunch, TikTok is also testing a new “repost” button that would work similarly to Twitter’s retweet feature.

While the company has not disclosed any ad revenue figures, its ambitions are clearly to stand alongside other digital outlets in a booming ad market. Tik Tok participated in NewFronts, an annual showcase for online outlets and streamers. A recent study by Kantar found that the number of consumers exposed to ads on TikTok nearly doubled, from 19% in 2020 to 37% last year.

One of Sony’s main calls to action on TikTok as well as other media platforms was to go see Spider Man in a movie theater, where he has an exclusive run for his first weeks of release. “It’s been woven into everything we’ve done,” Godsick said.

Even at levels below No Way Home’s stratospheric level, the “entertainment loop” described in TikTok’s new report could be a sign of hope for cinemas affected by the pandemic. In the company’s formulation, users who discover new content on TikTok watch it on TV and in theaters, then come back to TikTok, where they co-create on what they just watched. This co-created content is then widely shared. This loop, according to the company, represents “a huge opportunity for entertainment marketers to captivate audiences on an incredible scale.”

In a July 2021 survey of active TikTok users aged 18 and over, 41% said that when they discover a new movie on the platform, they look for a theater where they can see it. That’s more than the 28% who said they look for a streaming service where they can watch it. These expressions of interest also lead to conversions, with 26% of respondents saying they buy tickets after they lock onto a movie they want to see.