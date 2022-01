Dwayne Hickman dies: ‘Dobie Gillis’ star was 87

TV star Dwayne Hickman, known for her lead roles in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and The Bob Cummings Show, died Sunday morning in Los Angeles after battling Parkinson’s disease, her family confirmed. He was 87 years old. The prolific actor starred in The Many Lives of Dobie Gillis, a teenage sitcom about an ambitious boy crazy about girls that aired from 1959 to 1963 on CBS. Hickman’s death date, Jan. 9, is also the birthday of his longtime friend and Dobie Gillis co-star Bob Denver, who died in 2005 at the age of 70. While much of his work has taken place on the small screen, Hickman made his acting debut at the age of 6 as an extra in John Ford’s Oscar-winning film adaptation The Grapes of anger. He went on to appear in a number of film and television projects, such as The Boy With Green Hair and The Lone Ranger, before scoring his landmark role on The Bob Cummings Show. In the network’s sitcom, which ran from 1955 to 1959, Hickman portrayed Cummings’ nephew onscreen. He honed his acting skills while sharing a set with George Burns and other revered comedians. Soon after, Hickman starred in his own comedy, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, and a poster for the baby boom generation. Dwayne Hickman, left, and Bob Denver for The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. (The Hickman Family Archives) After wrapping up Dobie Gillis, Hickman earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Loyola Marymount University and returned to the big screen, appearing in several teen films produced and distributed by American International Pictures. Among his most notable film credits are How to Stuff a Wild Bikini and Ski Party from 1965, as well as the Oscar-winning western Cat Ballou, starring Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin. In the 1970s, Hickman was director of the CBS network during the days of Maude, M * A * S * H ​​and Designing Women before working as a television director on shows such as Designing Women, Head of the Class and Sister. , Sister. Actor and artist Dwayne Hickman poses with some of his oil paintings. (The Hickman Family Archives) In addition to acting and directing, Hickman also exercised his artistic talents as an oil painter. He was known for his house scenes and landscapes which were featured in galleries and collections across the country. In 1983, he married Joan Roberts, another CBS player who starred in Designing Women and Private Benjamin. Hickman was previously married to actor Carol Christensen and singer Joanne Papile. He is survived by Roberts and their son, Albert Hickman, as well as a second son, John Hickman, whom he shared with the late Christensen. In his memory, the Hickmans family encourages donations to the Actors Fund and Dream Club United, a humanitarian organization founded by Albert Hickman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-01-09/dwayne-hickman-death-many-loves-of-dobie-gillis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos