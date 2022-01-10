Alec Baldwin Says He Will Comply With “Rust” Fire Probe





Alec Baldwin said on Saturday that there was no truth to any suggestion he did not comply with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a director of photography on the set of “Rust” in October. . Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cell phone. Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or search requests or warrants regarding my phone “is” a lie, “Baldwin, 63, said in the video, recorded as he sat down. in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, he did not say who, if any, was making a suggestion about his compliance. Baldwin said authorities don’t have the phone because they have to go through the proper legal channels to get it and those channels are more complicated for a subject who lives in another state. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department in New Mexico issued a warrant for the phone on December 16. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement Thursday that her office and the Sheriff’s Department are working with the Suffolk County, New York City Sheriff’s Office, as well as Baldwin’s attorneys, to “get all documents from Mr. Baldwin’s phone relating to the Rust investigation.” In a statement on Saturday, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department said it had received a request from authorities in Santa Fe asking “for assistance in obtaining Alec Baldwin’s phone.” “This request has been forwarded to the Suffolk County prosecutor’s office to determine the differences in laws between New Mexico and New York,” the statement said. Baldwin suggested in the video that authorities have to be specific and can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or love letters to your wife. He later added: As soon as we complete this process, we will comply with it by all means. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured on the set of “Rust” when the gun Baldwin was training with exploded. In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in early December, Baldwin said he was working with Hutchins on how best to position the gun for the camera when, after removing the hammer, he released it and the gun fired. Baldwin said in the interview that he was told he was handed an empty gun and the only question was where the bullet came from live. “The best way, the only way, to honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth,” Baldwin said in the Instagram video. “This is what I am working towards, insisting, demanding that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power, everything in their power, to find out what really happened. That is all that matters. . “ Production of “Rust” was ceased indefinitely after filming on October 21.

