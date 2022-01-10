Leonardo DiCaprio: Scientists Name New Tropical Tree Species After Hollywood Actor





But his latest honor comes from a group of international scientists from the Royal Botanic Kew Gardens in London and the National Herbarium of Cameroon, who honored the Hollywood actor and environmental activist by giving his name to a new species of tropical tree. .

Uvariopsis dicaprio originates from the forest of Ebo, Cameroon, according to a press release announcing the tropical tree, which is the first addition to the new 2022 species list at RBG Kew.

Ebo’s forests comprise half of the key biodiversity area of ​​Yabassi, which is the ancestral region of more than 40 local communities, and is home to gorillas, forest elephants and chimpanzees, according to Key areas for biodiversity

In botany, plants are frequently named after scientists who have shown dedication to an area of ​​research.

DiCaprio drew attention to the key biodiversity area of ​​Yabassi as it was threatened by a logging concession last year. “Cameroon’s Ebo Forest, and all the amazing animals that live there, are in trouble. This includes forest elephants, gorillas, chimpanzees and many more. Let’s help #SaveEboForest,” he said. declared in a Publish posted on his verified Twitter account in August 2020. A month later, the Cameroonian government revoked the forest concession. “We really appreciated the support Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way, giving his name to a species unique to this forest,” said Martin Cheek, a scientist at RBG Kew who was involved in the research, said in a statement announcing the results, which were published in the scientific journal Pair J Thursday. “If the logging concession had taken place, we would probably have lost this species to the timber extraction and slash-and-burn agriculture that usually follows logging concessions. Uvariopsis dicaprio is a critically endangered species as it resides in unprotected forest habitat, which is exposed to hazards such as logging and mining.

