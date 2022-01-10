Entertainment
Dwayne Hickman, actor and former director of the CBS program, dies of complications from Parkinson’s disease
The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis star Dwayne Hickman dies of Parkinson’s at 87
Dwayne Hickman, an actor who rose to prominence in the 1950s and later became a CBS executive, has died aged 87.
His family named complications from Parkinson’s disease as the cause of his death.
Hickman is survived by his wife Joan Roberts, 69, their son, Albert Thomas Hickman, 29, and a son from a previous relationship, John Hickman.
Rest in peace: Dwayne Hickman, an actor who rose to prominence in the 1950s and later became a CBS executive, has died aged 87
The late actor had a career in Hollywood that began at the age of six when he made his debut as an extra in Grapes of Wrath.
He also had a place in the 1948 film The Boy with the Green Hair.
As a teenager, he landed his first role in a television series with The Bob Cummings Show.
From there, he was cast to star in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, which aired 148 episodes on CBS from 1959 to 1963.
Career start: Hickman starred in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis from 1959 to 1963
Hickman then attended Loyola University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.
From there, he returned to the big screen, as he joined the cast of How to Stuff a Wild Bikini and Ski Party.
For 10 years, he oversaw the creation of shows such as Maude, Good Times and M * A * S * H while working as a program director at CBS.
Throughout the 80s and 90s, he occasionally played small roles on shows such as High School USA and Clueless.
Veteran: The late actor had a Hollywood career that began at the age of six when he made his debut as an extra in Grapes of Wrath
The multi-hyphenated star met his wife Joan when they starred on CBS’s Pvt series. Benjamin, and they were married in 1983.
The couple then co-wrote their autobiography Forever Dobie: The Many Lives of Dwayne Hickman, published by Birch Lane Press.
In 1988, he resumed his role of Dobie Gillis when he produced and played in the TV movie Bring Me the Head of Dobie Gillis.
Additionally, Dwayne has directed sitcom episodes – his credits include Sister, Sister; Harry and the Hendersons; and class leader
Professional and Personal: Dwayne and his wife Joan Roberts co-wrote his autobiography Forever Dobie: The Many Lives of Dwayne Hickman
Proving that he was multifaceted, the artist also showed a talent for painting and he used oils to create several series of houses and landscapes.
His paintings have received critical acclaim, with his use of vivid colors and intricate details becoming his hallmarks.
Dwayne’s original paintings and prints have been shared in national art galleries and can be found in private and commercial collections.
Memorial plans have not been announced, but funeral services will not be public. Hickman’s family have asked for donations to be made to The Actors Fund (actorsfund.org) or DreamClub United (dreamclubunited.org), a 501 (c) 3 that supports humanitarian programs including Parkinson’s organizations.
