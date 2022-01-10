Actor and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier is dead





Phyllis Kimber Wilcox | Black Voice News Ninety-four-year-old Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier died in Los Angeles last week. Known for his unusual portrayals of the lives of black Americans, Poitier was one of the first black stars of the American box office. The first years of his career correspond to a tumultuous period in American history, giving substance and importance to the characterizations of Poitiers. He won an Oscar for his 1963 performance in the film Field lilies in which Poitier plays a handyman who helps a group of nuns to build a church. The roles he played as an actor helped change many long-standing, stubborn and deeply rooted racial attitudes that had persisted even before America became a nation. His artistic excellence helped to build bridges and opened the doors to countless actors in the following generations. During his life, Poitier received many honors and distinctions, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Sidney Poitier (M) with former US First Lady Michelle Obama (R) and former US President Barack Obama (L). Barack Obama / Twitter Noticing Poitier’s passage in a tweet, Obama wrote, Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodied dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together, adding, He also opened doors to a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans. However, Poitiers ‘characterizations were not without criticism, coming at a time when many questioned everything, there were those who thought Poitiers’ roles, as well as the man himself, too demanding and unrealistic. Leaving little room for another type of Darkness. Others felt the opposite, seeing in Poitier a dignity they wanted to claim for themselves. Despite criticism, Poitier has been steadfast in its support of the civil rights movement and provided the necessary financial support to Martin Luther King Jr. Paying homage to Sidney Poitier in 1967, Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. said: “He is a man of great depth, a man of great social concern, a man who is dedicated to human rights. man and freedom. Potier will certainly be remembered for his acting and how the roles he played opened the door to a diverse portrayal of black life in film and television. He will also be remembered for his generous financial support for the civil rights movement during the heat of the moment when there were very few blacks like him with the financial means to help him, as well as for his willingness to help. take a stand on behalf of your own people, regardless of the risk that this posed to your career.

