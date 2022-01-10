Missing Disney artists make surprise appearance at the park





Walt Disney World has been devoid of entertainment for some time. Over the past few months, however, we’ve slowly started to see more entertainment returns. Meetings and greetings are now referred to as character sightings and can be found at select Disney World parks, such as the Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom. This is a massive upgrade from the interactions that took place before, which were not personal and at extreme distances. We also saw Disney Enchantment and Harmonious bring fireworks back to the parks. On top of that, Beauty and the Beast and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular have both returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a park that relies heavily on entertainment to bring it to life. One big thing that Hollywood studios have been missing, however, are the characters from the “streetmosphere”. Hollywood citizens have been missing since 2020, causing guests walking up and down Sunset Boulevard to miss the heartbeat of the streets. Of course, Tower of Terror still has an impending theme, and Disney PhotoPass livens up the mood, but the fun representations that the citizens of Hollywood can provide have been sorely missed. Related: Guests Show Loathing For Bob Chapek At Magic Kingdom With Giant Signage Last weekend was a runDisney marathon weekend, with thousands of Disney fans running through the Disney property. jamesbondysings (@jamesbondysings) took to Instagram to post a photo of none other than the Hollywood Citizen on Sunset Boulevard greeting participants as they race! Disney often brings out coveted characters at runDisney events, as well as rare characters and missing attractions, to entice Disney fans to purchase a runDisney ticket and give them the will to keep running and discover new levels of magic. ! It’s fantastic to see the citizens of Hollywood come back to their place; however, it seems likely that this was specifically only for racing. We’ll have to wait and see if they appear during normal park hours in the future. While you’re at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. Near the Chinese Theater, guests prepare to take the Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railroad. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always has a long line-up with others firing on Midway Mania or racking their brains at Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course you have to visit Star wars: Galaxy’s Edge for Blue Milk or Green Milk and rides Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run! What do you think of the Citizen of Hollywood’s return for a limited time? Let Academy Travel’s team of experts help you planyour next magical vacation to the four theme parks of Walt Disney World Resorts Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disneys Animal Kingdom and Disneys Hollywood Studios and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

