Comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at 65 – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Comedian and actor Bob Saget died on Sunday. He was 65 years old. Saget was reportedly found dead in his Orlando hotel room shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. READ MORE: “Expect Laughter, Family Fun, and Basketball”: actor Cedric Joe on Space Jam: A New Legacy, in theaters July 16 Saget, who had been on a comedy tour, tweeted his gratitude to the audience on Saturday after performing a two-hour set in Jacksonville. The tweet included future comedy show dates for 2022. I loved the show tonight @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Admiring audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for the opening. I didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m addicted to this shit again. To verify https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022 Sunday afternoon, a wave of tributes à Saget came on Twitter from fellow comedians like Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart and Jason Alexander. Best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, Saget has been a household name and favorite for almost 40 years. Full House premiered in 1987 and aired its final episode on May 23, 1995. In 2016, Saget reprized his role when Netflix released a reboot of Full House Fuller House. READ MORE: Director Malcolm D. Lee on LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy “He Wanted To Be Great, Wanted The Movie To Be Great” Saget also hosted Americas Funniest Home Videos for eight years. The roles contrasted sharply with the uncensored stand-up he played in comedy clubs at night. People were surprised. I was playing in Vancouver one night at a casino there, and there was a lady who was just starting to walk, Saget told CBS News in an interview in 2017. But for the most part, I still adapt in a chameleon way. to the public. I’m not going on purpose, I’m going to be rude here, if they don’t like it, you know. I want to make people laugh. He started out as the studio audience warm-up for the 1980s TV series Bosom Buddies, where he got a small role on camera and met Jeff Franklin. Franklin was a producer on this show and he always thought of me for Danny tanner. He said he knew Bob’s edgy side but knew I could be the show’s Richie Cunningham too, Saget told CBS News. NO MORE NEWS: Who is Ariana Grande’s new husband Dalton Gomez? This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

