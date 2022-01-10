Bob Saget Dead: Hollywood pays tribute to “Full House” star

A number of Hollywood actors and comedians have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Bob Saget, the 65-year-old “Full House” star, who died unexpectedly on Sunday night.

Saget was found unconscious at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., And he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said there were no signs of drug use or criminal activity.

Kat Denning, who co-starred with Saget on the early 2000s sitcom “Raising Dad,” was among the first to respond to the news on Twitter, calling her TV dad “the most charming man.” .

“Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! The most charming man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he was always so kind and protective. So sorry for his family,” he said. she writes.

Of course, this role was far from the most iconic fatherly part of Saget. He was perhaps best known to Americans young and old as Danny Tanner, the lovable germaphobe and father of three on the 1990s sitcom “Full House.”

John Stamos, who played the charismatic Uncle Jesse in “Full House,” had a particularly heartbreaking reaction, writing, “I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have one. other friend like him I love you so much Bobby.

Given the show’s enduring popularity and ubiquity in pop culture, the tributes to Saget were quite varied. Norman Lear, who posted a cute pic with Saget, called it “as adorable as he is funny”. Jon Stewart echoed those sentiments, calling the beloved stand-up “the funniest and most enjoyable.”

Saget, whose curse-laden stand-up routines were a far cry from anything that would appear on “Full House,” was revered on the comedy scene. As Steve Martin put it simply, “Sad day for the comedy world”.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson praised Saget’s ‘authentic’ comedic voice, writing, “Bob Saget has reached the highest levels of success within the network sitcom format, becoming the one of the genre’s most recognizable and beloved stars. At the same time, he plied his trade as a stand-up comedian for decades, staying true to his own authentic comedic voice – which was bold, pushing boundaries and always provocative.

Gilbert Gottfried expressed his shock as he recalled a recent telephone conversation with Saget. “We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget, ”he said. Comedian Jim Gaffigan described him as “a warm and kind man”, while Marc Maron reflected the sentiments many others have expressed, saying Saget was “really one of the nicest guys”.

Andy Cohen called Saget a “mensch”. He wrote: “He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings.

