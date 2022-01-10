Entertainment
Bob Saget Dead: Hollywood pays tribute to “Full House” star
A number of Hollywood actors and comedians have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Bob Saget, the 65-year-old “Full House” star, who died unexpectedly on Sunday night.
Saget was found unconscious at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., And he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said there were no signs of drug use or criminal activity.
Kat Denning, who co-starred with Saget on the early 2000s sitcom “Raising Dad,” was among the first to respond to the news on Twitter, calling her TV dad “the most charming man.” .
“Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! The most charming man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he was always so kind and protective. So sorry for his family,” he said. she writes.
Of course, this role was far from the most iconic fatherly part of Saget. He was perhaps best known to Americans young and old as Danny Tanner, the lovable germaphobe and father of three on the 1990s sitcom “Full House.”
John Stamos, who played the charismatic Uncle Jesse in “Full House,” had a particularly heartbreaking reaction, writing, “I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have one. other friend like him I love you so much Bobby.
Given the show’s enduring popularity and ubiquity in pop culture, the tributes to Saget were quite varied. Norman Lear, who posted a cute pic with Saget, called it “as adorable as he is funny”. Jon Stewart echoed those sentiments, calling the beloved stand-up “the funniest and most enjoyable.”
Bob Saget was a human as adorable as he was funny. And in my opinion, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved her more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO
– Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022
Bob saget
Just the funniest and nicest
– Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022
Saget, whose curse-laden stand-up routines were a far cry from anything that would appear on “Full House,” was revered on the comedy scene. As Steve Martin put it simply, “Sad day for the comedy world”.
Sad day for the world of comedy.
– Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 10, 2022
National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson praised Saget’s ‘authentic’ comedic voice, writing, “Bob Saget has reached the highest levels of success within the network sitcom format, becoming the one of the genre’s most recognizable and beloved stars. At the same time, he plied his trade as a stand-up comedian for decades, staying true to his own authentic comedic voice – which was bold, pushing boundaries and always provocative.
Gilbert Gottfried expressed his shock as he recalled a recent telephone conversation with Saget. “We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget, ”he said. Comedian Jim Gaffigan described him as “a warm and kind man”, while Marc Maron reflected the sentiments many others have expressed, saying Saget was “really one of the nicest guys”.
Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq
– Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022
OH MY GOD! TEAR @bobsaget. What a warm and kind man we have lost. The world has lost one of the most beautiful. https://t.co/mj58qud17q
– Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022
Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Really one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad.
– marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022
Andy Cohen called Saget a “mensch”. He wrote: “He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings.
He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget
– Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022
Read more reactions to Saget’s untimely death below:
I am so shocked by @bobsagetpast. One of the nicest and caring people I have ever met and he just happens to be one of the funniest people on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. I love you dear friend. I am really sorry @kellyrizzo. And sorry for the rest of the family.
– Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022
I saw this tweet from BJ six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper mind than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92
– Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022
Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was crisp and dark and funny as always and we were going to catch up over coffee when he was done going upstairs and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE
– Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022
There wasn’t a nicer person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I find it hard to understand this. I don’t want to believe this. It’s too hard to handle.
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022
There is a large part of the childhood of so many peoples. Bob Saget was the sweet daddy, the vulgar comedian, and packed it all in one package. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/GDuqZ3ra4O
– Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) January 10, 2022
More soon…
