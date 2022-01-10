Celebrity deaths in 2022: the stars we lost





Always in our hearts. Hollywood mourned the loss of icons like Betty White and John Madden in the dying days of 2021 and sadly 2022 also came with celebrity deaths that rocked fans. The sports world has lost a great football player in the person of Dan Reeves, who died on January 1. The 77-year-old Georgian native has appeared in nine Super Bowls during his career, winning once as a player and once as an assistant coach. As one of the most successful coaches in the history of the league, his loss has been felt near and far. The football world lost a coach and a heckuva man today to Dan Reeves, former Denver Broncos quarterback John elway said in a press release January 1st. Dan was a winner and I owe him a lot. My thoughts are with Pam and the entire Reeves family. A day later, the Christian music industry lost a beloved musician, Jay Weaver. His former comrade and Big Daddy Weave brother, Mike Tisserand, confirmed his death following complications from COVID-19. Jay was 42 years old. Thank you very much for all your prayers for my brother, Mike said in a statement on January 2, after Jay had been hospitalized with the virus a few days earlier. You walked with him through a huge fight, and I’m so sorry to bring this news, but I’m also excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a few hours ago due to complications from COVID-19 on top of everything he had already done. He continued: The Lord used [Jay] so powerfully on the road for so many years, I believe that while COVID may have breathed its last, Jesus was there to catch it. My heart broke for my family, but we all really wanted to thank you for going through so much with us for so long. On January 5, the Korean cinema world mourned the death of a young star of Kim Mi-soo, who died at the age of 29. Kim suddenly passed away on Jan.5, the deceased artists’ agency Landscape Entertainment said in a statement. Korea JoongAng Daily. The bereaved are plunged in their grief in the face of this sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting any false rumors or speculations so that the family can mourn in peace. Scroll down to see We tribute to the celebrities who died in 2022:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/celebrity-deaths-in-2022-stars-weve-lost/

