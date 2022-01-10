Bob Saget, known as “America’s father”, has died at 65 – National

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, best known for his lead role in the TV show Full house,died at the age of 65.

His death was confirmed after he was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” police said.

Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes over a call regarding an unconscious man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi – Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget did a comedy the night before in Florida and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.

“I loved the show tonight… I had no idea I had done a 2 hour set,” he said. He had planned other tour dates for his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour” in 2022.

Saget was best known for his role as widowed father Danny Tanner on the TV show Full house,where he was responsible for raising three daughters, including twins played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

He became known as the “Father of America” ​​thanks to the salutary role he played between 1987 and 1995, and later between 2016 and 2020 in the reboot of Netflix. Fuller house. But that was in stark contrast to his scorching comedy, an angle he would highlight in later cameos like the 1998 film, Half-cooked, or in the TV show, Entourage, where he was his full and unfiltered self.

Read more: Betty White, Hollywood icon and TV’s Golden Girl, dead at 99

While playing onFull house, Saget also hosted Funniest Home Videos from the Americasfrom 1989 to 1997, which allowed him to riff on videos of Americans in one situation or another.

Saget was later the narrator in How I Met Your Mother, play the future Ted Mosby who told his love story to his children.

He was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956.

by SagetFull house co-star, John Stamos, said he was “broken” by the news.

“I’m broke. I’m drained. I’m in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” he tweeted.

I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. – John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Other actors have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Saget.

Comedian Gilbert Godfried said he spoke to Saget just days ago and was “still in shock”.

“We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh,” Godfried tweeted. “RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget.”

The two appeared in the 2005 documentary, Aristocrats, in which the actors tell their own version of the title joke, Saget being particularly hot.

Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq – Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Magician and actor Penn Jillette said on Twitter that Saget wanted him to tweet something funny and “in very bad taste.”

” I can not do that. I’m so sad, “he tweeted.” Bob was just awesome in every way and he will be missed by all of us. #BobSaget “

Jillette was one of the producers of Aristocrats.

Shit! Saget would have liked to tweet something really funny and in very bad taste. I can not do that. I’m so sad. Bob was just brilliant in every way and he will be missed by all of us. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/EM3EwHIcjx – Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022

Others have noticed Saget’s kindness, including comedians Richard Lewis, Jon Stewart and Marc Maron.

“Just the funniest and nicest,” Stewart tweeted.

Actor Jason Alexander, best known for his character George Costanza in a TV showSeinfeld, said the loss of Saget “touches deeply”.

“If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared deeply about people,” Alexander tweeted. “He was the definition of a ‘good egg’. Too early he leaves. #RipBobSaget “

I know people are losing loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget strikes deeply. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared deeply about people. He was the definition of a good egg. Too early he leaves. #RipBobSaget – jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

