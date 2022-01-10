Entertainment
Bob Saget dead at 65 – Hollywood mourns sold-out star
“I’m luckily addicted to this s — again,” the comedian tweeted about doing stand-up comedy in what would be his last social media post. He was found in his hotel room on Sunday.
Comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the classic ABC sitcom “Full House”, as well as the recent revival of “Fuller House”, died suddenly Sunday while on tour, per TMZ.
Her last social media post was also released on Sunday, albeit in the middle of the night after completing her Saturday set in Jacksonville, Fla. He was found by hotel security around 4 p.m. ET at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, according to the outlet. The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.
“I loved tonight’s show,” Saget wrote in his last post. “Appreciative audience … I did a 2 hour show tonight. I’m addicted to this s — again.” He then invited fans to check his website for upcoming dates.
I loved the show tonight @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Admiring audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for the opening. I didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m addicted to this shit again. To verify https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3
– bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022
@bobsaget
A longtime comedian, Saget found a whole new audience, and a new identity as the Father of America, during his tenure as widower Danny Tanner on the centerpiece of ABC’s TGIF programming from 1987 to 1995. Saget would return to the role on a recurring basis for the sequel series, focusing on his character’s daughters, on Netflix from 2016-2020.
He solidified his star status in the ’90s by serving a dual role on ABC by also hosting the long-running “America’s Funniest Home Videos” series from 1989 to 1997. His family tone and cheesy jokes were certainly “daddy” material. “classic, while being as far away as possible from its much riskier stand-up gear.
As news of his sudden passing broke, co-stars, comedians, friends and celebrities began to share their condolences on social media.
John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget in both “House” series, tweeted, “I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in utter shock and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby ..”
BOB it was great to know you Oh will you make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr
– Henry Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022
@ hwinkler4real
He was truly one of the nicest people around. Truly. Wow, I’m sad about this. Rip to #BobSagat
– Certified? Uestlover (@questlove) January 10, 2022
@questlove
It was TWO DAYS AGO. Oh my God pic.twitter.com/lxQlKZxtlg
– Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022
@pattonoswalt
Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Really one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad.
– marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022
@marcmaron
I will miss Bob Saget so much. He was as sweet as he was funny.
– Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022
@NikkiGlaser
There wasn’t a nicer person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I find it hard to understand this. I don’t want to believe this. It’s too hard to handle.
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022
@joshgad
The news about Bob tonight is really very sad. What a kind and gentle person, so full of life and light, constantly uplifting those in her world. I am at a loss. My deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/z7B8Etrb5N
– Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 10, 2022
@jaketapper
I have always and always will love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc
– BJ Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022
@bjnovak
This first week of 2022 was too many. Now Bob Saget? My heart is broken. TEAR pic.twitter.com/DjpCOOsO6e
– Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 10, 2022
@MarleeMatlin
I saw this tweet from BJ six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper mind than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92
– Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022
@kathygriffin
It is with great sadness that I have just learned of the death of my friend Bob Saget. You have always been hilarious and kind. You made my life and the lives of so many other people better Bob. Rest in peace.
– Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022
@tomgreenlive
Bob saget
Just the funniest and nicest
– Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022
@jonstewart
Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq
– Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022
@RealGilbert
Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! The most charming man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he’s always been so kind and protective. So sorry for his family.
– Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022
@OfficialKat
Heartbroken to hear the news.
Rest in peace and love Bob Saget
– Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 10, 2022
@KristySwansonXO
Bob Saget was a human as adorable as he was funny. And in my opinion, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved her more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO
– Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022
@TheNormanLear
Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of comedian Bob Saget. Loved by millions as the Dad of the Americas, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many brightest souls.
-George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022
@GeorgeTakei
Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your big heart and your abject madness, my condolences to his daughters and his family
– Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022
@WhoopiGoldberg
I know people are losing loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget strikes deeply. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared deeply about people. He was the definition of a good egg. Too early he leaves. #RipBobSaget
– jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022
@IJasonAlexander
Lost a great guy and a friend.
RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk
-Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022
@GuyFieri
I love you, Bob Saget.
– Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 10, 2022
@MJMcKean
Bob Saget. A good shot, a good conversation. Kind, funny, generous. TEAR.
– Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 10, 2022
@Russel Crowe
Bob Saget was an incredible comedian and a truly warm and generous man. It doesn’t feel real to me yet, I just saw him last week and it’s hard to imagine even he’s not there. He was the best. pic.twitter.com/kaYuqgp7QN
-Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 10, 2022
@margaretcho
RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just seems inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful that he is my friend.
– Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 10, 2022
@JimNorton
Bob Saget was one of the nicest guys in this business. My heart is broken. TEAR @bobsaget #Legend
– Bobby Lee (@bobbyleelive) January 10, 2022
@bobbyleelive
RIP Bob Saget, thank you for such a unique and hilarious ride.
– Titus (@TitusNation) January 10, 2022
@TitusNation
Shocking and sad news this evening. Bob Saget was such a caring and supportive person. So many memories shared between two proud @templeuniv graduates on the evening of this photo and many moments that followed. pic.twitter.com/AmNj26dLIz
– Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) January 10, 2022
@tamronhall
