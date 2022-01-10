Comedian and actor Bob Saget, best known for “Full House”, has died aged 65





Actor Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. He was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: “Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on a call regarding an unconscious man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot. Detectives found no signs of criminal act or drug use in this case. “ Saget was best known for playing “Danny Tanner” in “Full House”. He was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. TRIBUTE TO ACTOR AND COMEDIAN BOB SAGET DON’T FORGET BOB SAGET WITH THESE PROMOTIONS ON TUBI ‘Full House’ star John Stamos wrote: “I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in total and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby . “ Actor Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who appeared on ‘Full House,’ wrote on Instagram: “I’m speechless. We passed each other unexpectedly, always followed by sarcasm or a silly joke … We never know when you will see someone for the last time. @bobsaget , you will be dearly missed by me and the world. Rest in peace Uncle Tanner. “ Saget was on a comedy tour at the time of his death. It had just performed in Jacksonville, Florida with a show that ended early Sunday morning. He had planned other dates in Florida, Oklahoma, Nevada and Iowa, according to his website. Actor Elias Harger, who appeared with Saget on “Fuller House,” wrote on Instagram: “November 8th was the last day I saw Bob Saget. I was at the screening of my friend McKenna’s film. , Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my grandfather Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him dearly. I am literally in shock. “ Jon Stewart wrote on Twitter: “Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…” Actress Kat Dennings wrote, “Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! Cutest man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he’s always been so kind and protective. So sorry for his family.” DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR NEWS ALERTS

