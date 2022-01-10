When Hrithik Roshan cried over the success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, asked if it was made for Bollywood





Few actors achieve the overnight success that Hrithik Roshan enjoyed after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Suddenly the old one-movie Hrithik was being compared to the Khan troika, with all of its heritage. The love affair that began with the nimble-footed actor in the ’90s continues to this day, despite a few hiccups along the way. As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 48th birthday today, here’s a look back at his Bollywood launch.

It may seem unlikely after War established his laid-back charm and spontaneity with a whole new generation, but there was a time when many doubted his caliber, especially during his lackluster box office run in 2002. In fact, some even called his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan for making the wrong decision to have him play a boy with mental health issues in Koi Mil Gaya (2003). Despite the detractors, Hrithik managed to win back his fans while adding another feather to his cap with the hit film. Producer-director Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta on the set of Koi Mil Gaya. (Photo: Express Archives) “Because Hrithik gives me time, I can tap into new genres. No one would have done Koi Mil Gaya (2003) after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. People said I was crazy to make Hrithik play a mentally handicapped character, ”Rakesh Roshan told Filmfare in 2012. Hrithik RoshanThe launch of Bollywood remains the dream of every child star. With Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Rakesh Roshan proved why he saved the best for his son’s mega debut. Hrithik was crowned superstar after his debut, his film a cultural landmark for the 90s generation. But Hrithik was slow to sink into this new fandom, sometimes even suspecting that he was “cut for industry”. Rakesh Roshan revealed Hrithik was once immensely upset by the same thought. “Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, I can’t stand it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I don’t have the chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everyone wants to meet me, ”Roshan senior told The Quint. The filmmaker added that he told his son not to feel overwhelmed and take the adulation as a blessing and get used to it. Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the big screen with Tiger Shroff in War (2019). According to Rakesh roshan, Hrithik is living his dream. “I failed as an actor. But like any parent, I wanted my son to live my dreams. Hrithik did the things I couldn’t do in my life. He makes me a proud father, ”he told DNA in 2017. Today fans believe in Hrithik to play any role, be it Jodha-Akbar or Guzaarish, Dhoom 2 or Krrish. Upcoming ones include Fighter and the Hindi remake of Vikram vedha. Happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan!

