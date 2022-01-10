Marlon Wayans reflects on how dark comedy legends like Eddie Murphy influenced his career

Marlon Wayans was apparently always destined for comedic greatness.

The youngest of the talented ber Wayans crew was not born into a family inherited from Hollywood, but that is certainly the reality that he and his siblings have created. Part of a family of eighteen children including Marlon and parents Elvira and Howell raised in a two bedroom apartment in New York City, Marlon says he always knew he wanted to play and make people laugh. And that’s what he did, starting with his family and before the age of 10 some of Hollywood’s most beloved comedians.

Marlon Wayans and Eddie Murphy. (Photo: @ marlonwayans / Instagram)

Remembering his upbringing and the access he had to black rising stars of the ’80s thanks to older brothers Wayans, Keenan and Damon, finding success with their own comedic endeavors in Los Angeles, he always knew his limits exceeded the sky.

I grew up in Black Hollywood. [You] talking about black excellence and the Black Pack, I was raised in comedy clubs. Robert Townsend was like a big brother to me, he started the second film noir revolution, I was hanging out with these guys, he explained last week in the Street You Grew Up On podcast created and hosted by the actress Kerry Washington.

Eddie Murphy, I was at his house. Eddie murphy came to my projects, Eddie Murphy was like a big brother to me. Chris Rock was like a big brother to all of these guys that I grew up with. I mean, I met Isaac Hayes, and I was on the set of Im Gonna Git You Sucka. I met Whitney Houston. I grew up around it, so it wasn’t for me to go do it, I always had the confidence, he continued.

In previous interviews and on social media, Marlon shared the story of Murphy visiting the projects to speak with Keenan. Marlon, who was only 9 at the time, fondly remembers Murphy being a good athlete and allowing him and Shawn to test jokes about the Raw comedian.

He left me and my brother shawn talk about his cowhide pants (which incidentally cost more than anything in our whole apartment, including us), he wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. It was the first day I felt famous. I adore Eddie Murphy forever, still a big brother, friend and The GOAT.

The story continues

When it comes to shaping the future and career that he and his comedic partner, brother Shawn Wayans, have seen for themselves, show star Marlon said there was no bigger plan than the one his brother Keenan had presented.

My brother taught us to dream without a ceiling. He said, and don’t put on, don’t let them put the black hat on you. I want you to take this cap off they or they try to twist your head and i want your dreams to come out of yourself, out of this world, all the areas that people are trying to put outside of your skin color. I want you to dream and dream big. You can play anything from an alien to a superhero to whatever you want, you don’t just have to play a gang member or a slave, he recalled.

And that’s how we were taught, and that’s how we always try to write. We wrote so much that we turned it against him. I’m going to play white. And a white woman? he added, humorously alluding to his and Shawn’s hit film White Chicks.

While Keenan has remained a staple behind the scenes since the end of the family comedy sketch In Living Color in 1994, Marlon and his brother Shawn have made millions at the box office with films such as The first installments of Scary Movie and Little Man. And just like his older brothers, Marlon, 49, found his place where it all began: on the road, testing gear in front of fans at comedy clubs.

I started stand-up 12 years ago, and I just haven’t stopped, he told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, while revealing that being heckled by Chris Rock and Eddie early in his career had certainly dissuaded him from going on stage for two decades. .

I’m going to pay them back because they’re all getting old, he said. When about 10 years old, 12 years old from now, when Chris is old and senile and he’s on stage trying to find him, I like, how about some jokes, you black, skinny b? Where are the jokes? Look in your Pamper.

More stories from our partners:

Long overdue: Marlon Wayans’ pic with Chris Tucker leaves fans hoping they’ll create an instant classic onscreen

The former National Bank settles the federal redlining complaint. Accepts $ 27 Million in Loans from Qualified Black Applicants

I don’t have the balls to do it | Ochocinco gets real about friend Antonio Brown on Pivot podcast