The artists pay tribute to the late actor, comedian





Beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget died Sunday at 65, leaving the entertainment world in shock. According to Orange Country Sheriff’s Office, MPs found Saget unresponsive at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene, finding no signs of drug use or foul play in the case. Tributes to the actor poured in shortly after news of his death began to spread. Bob Saget attends Bob Saget’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Presented By The Scleroderma Research Foundation at The Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg / Getty Images) Saget is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner on the popular sitcom “Full House” and its sequel “Fuller House”. John Stamos, who played Jessie Jesse Katsopolis, said news of Saget’s death had left him “broken” and “gutted”. “I am in total and utter shock. I will never have another friend like him,” Stamos tweeted. “I love you so much Bobby.” Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who played one of Uncle Jessie’s sons, also paid tribute to Saget. Saget gained a slew of new castmates when he reprized the role of Danny Tanner in “Fuller House” in 2016. Elias Harger, who played Danny Tanner’s grandson Max Fuller, said Saget ” will always be my grandfather Danny “. From 1989 to 1997, Saget hosted the popular show “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. As a comedian, Saget was known for his adult-centric stand-up routines. His comedy tour brought him to Orlando for a Friday night show. The following night he put on a show at Ponte Vedra beach. Comedian Jon Stewart remembered Saget as “just the funniest and kindest.” Comedian Gilbert Gottfried said he was in shock and had just spoken to Saget days before his death. Actress Kat Dennings remembered Saget as “a wonderful guy”, saying he always went out of his way to make me comfortable. Here is a list of celebrities paying tribute to Saget: This story was reported from Atlanta.

