Shocked Hollywood Responds to Bob Sagets Death: “I’m Broken”





Bob Saget, the comedian and actor who became Americas Dad with his appearances on the sitcom Full House and the music video compilation show Americas Funniest Home Videos in the 1990s, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, in Florida, Sunday. authorities confirmed on social networks. The news came as a shock to Sagets colleagues in the entertainment world. I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock, wrote Sagets Full House co-star John Stamos. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. Comedian Randy Rainbow, who called Saget the kindest and sweetest soul, said on Twitter that he and Saget are planning a duet together. Longtime friend Gilbert Gottfried posted a smiling selfie of himself and Saget and said he and the actor stayed on the phone as usual, making each other laugh just days before his death. Fans paid tribute to Saget’s warm turn as Danny Tanner on the popular TGIF sitcom Full House (1987-95) and its Netflix revival, Fuller House (2016-20). A widower and a father of four who invites his brother-in-law (Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier) to move in to help with childcare, Tanner has become an Ozzie Nelson or Ward Cleaver for the millennial generation. Saget further bolstered his beloved status with ’90s kids through his avuncular presence on Americas Funniest Home Videos, where he played the role of emcee in front of a reel of viewer-submitted nonsense from 1989-1997. . His skills for the emotional register of family sitcoms went beyond Full House. Kat Dennings, who played Sagets’ daughter in the short-lived Full House Raising Dad follow-up in 2001 and 2002, wrote on Instagram that his nickname Dad of the Americas was not just an act. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful, she said. He was constantly talking about his children. Others remembered Saget as the crass stand-up who perhaps delivered the definitive version of the titular blue joke in the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats. It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart, wrote Jane Lynch. Sounding a similar note, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg remembered both Saget’s huge heart and his abject madness. Whatever their memories of his job, however, almost all have singled out Saget as one of the nicest people in a notoriously difficult business. Bob Saget was a human as adorable as he was funny, wrote legendary writer-producer Norman Lear. And in my opinion, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved her more. As another of his daughters on television, Candace Cameron Bure, wrote of Saget, Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. – John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022 look @bobsagets impromptu The History of the Aristocrats on YouTube. It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart. – Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 10, 2022 Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your big heart and your abject madness, my condolences to his daughters and his family – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022 There wasn’t a nicer person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I find it hard to understand this. I don’t want to believe this. It’s too hard to handle. – Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022 Bob Saget. A good shot, a good conversation. Kind, funny, generous. TEAR. – Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 10, 2022 I do not know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much. – Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-01-09/bob-saget-dead-hollywood-reacts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos