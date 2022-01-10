Entertainment
SENSUAL! Bollywood stars who put their lips to the posters of their films
News
From Deepika Padukone to Vaani Kapoor, these Bollywood stars have bonded with their co-stars on their movie posters. Check it out!
Jan 10, 2022 8:30 AM
Bombay
MUMBAI: From Deepika Padukone to Vaani Kapoor, these Bollywood stars have pressed their lips together with their co-stars on their movie posters. Check it out!
1) Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Deepika Padukone on the occasion of her birthday deposited the first poster of her next film Gehraiyaan. On the poster, the actress was seen in the sultry lip lock with Siddhant. The film will also star Ananya Panday in a central role.
2) Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor
Several jaws dropped when Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor indulged in a hot liplock for their movie poster Kabir Singh. The film is the official remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.
3) Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor created a major buzz when the two glued their lips to the poster for their movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Looking at the poster, you could easily tell that the film is a romantic drama, but it was a surprise when the film came out with a twist in its story.
4) Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani
Malang’s poster broke the internet. It was too hot to handle when Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani shared a passionate kiss for the movie poster. Surely it got their fans running to the theater to see how it played out on the big screen.
5) Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor shared an intense liplock in their movie poster Befikre. The audience was hissing and clapping as they saw their romance in the film.
6) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor
Simple boy meets hottie. This is the object of this kiss between Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actors shared a romantic liplock for their movie poster Ki and Ka.
Let us know in the comments what your favorite movie poster was.
