SENSUAL! Bollywood stars who put their lips to the posters of their films

MUMBAI: From Deepika Padukone to Vaani Kapoor, these Bollywood stars have pressed their lips together with their co-stars on their movie posters. Check it out!

1) Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika Padukone on the occasion of her birthday deposited the first poster of her next film Gehraiyaan. On the poster, the actress was seen in the sultry lip lock with Siddhant. The film will also star Ananya Panday in a central role.

2) Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor

Several jaws dropped when Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor indulged in a hot liplock for their movie poster Kabir Singh. The film is the official remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

3) Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor created a major buzz when the two glued their lips to the poster for their movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Looking at the poster, you could easily tell that the film is a romantic drama, but it was a surprise when the film came out with a twist in its story.

4) Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani

Malang’s poster broke the internet. It was too hot to handle when Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani shared a passionate kiss for the movie poster. Surely it got their fans running to the theater to see how it played out on the big screen.

5) Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor shared an intense liplock in their movie poster Befikre. The audience was hissing and clapping as they saw their romance in the film.

6) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor

Simple boy meets hottie. This is the object of this kiss between Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actors shared a romantic liplock for their movie poster Ki and Ka.

