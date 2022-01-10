Comedian and actor Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel room at 65

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single father Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the sarcastic host of Americas Funniest Home Videos, has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65 years old.

Deputies from Orange County, Florida were called on Sunday regarding an unconscious man in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was in Florida as part of his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy tour. After warm receptions from the public at his concerts Friday in Orlando and Saturday at the resort town of Ponte Vedra Beach, he celebrated online.

I’m back in acting like I was when I was 26. I guess I find my new voice and love every moment, “he posted on Instagram on Saturday.

The other comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but also for his kindness.

“My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave,” “Full House” co-star and St. Clair Shores native Dave Coulier on Twitter.

I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him, wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on Full House. I love you so much Bobby.

I do not know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Sagat’s daughter on Full House, said via Twitter.

Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote that the comedian was a human as lovable as he was funny. And in my opinion, he was hilarious.

In an often ruthless business, he was historically not only hilarious, but most importantly one of the nicest human beings I have ever met in my career, actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Bob Saget Just the Funniest and Cutest … wrote comedian Jon Stewart.

Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget, comedian Gilbert Gottfried said on Twitter

Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! The most charming man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he’s always been so kind and protective, actress Kat Dennings wrote. “So sorry for his family.

Saget’s publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget the stand-up showed his backhand with what became a much talked about cameo in the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke that revealed his sense of the notoriously dirty humor.

Longtime host of Americas Funniest Home Videos, “Saget played the role of a spotlessly clean widower and father of three young daughters on Full House, the ABC sitcom that also made The Twins famous. ‘Olsen Mary-Kate and Ashley on her debut in 1987.

The show’s popularity hasn’t deterred critics, with some calling it cheesy and others deeming it unreal. Saget, as lovable and funny in an interview as he was on television screens, took to the brickbats in stride.

“Full House was a love show but blatantly over the top. It had its heightened reality, a brilliant Willy Wonka quality,” he said in 2001.

That year, Saget made another pass playing a widowed father with alluring children in the short-lived sitcom Raising Dad.

He found himself repeatedly answering questions about his habit of playing sitcom widowers and had a ready answer: (Kevin) Costner makes three, four baseball movies and that’s OK. This is my reasoning.

Saget also focused on directing, including HBO’s The Mind of the Married Man and Norm Macdonald’s Dirty Work.

He received accolades as producer-director of the 1996 TV movie For Hope, loosely based on his late sister Gay’s battle with scleroderma, a tissue disease, and called for increased federal support for research funds. .

He recalled his sister in a January 2020 article, noting that she had died aged 47 and would have been 73 that month.

Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with his first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.