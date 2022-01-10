



Fortnum & Mason is launching a competition to find a dish celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, marking the start of the official jubilee festivities. Much like Queen Elizabeth Chicken, more commonly known as Coronation Chicken, invented by The blue cordon London for the Queen’s Coronation Banquet in 1953, it is hoped that the Platinum Pudding competition serves as a lasting reminder of the 95-year monarch’s reign. Recipes will be judged by a panel of experts including the British pastry queen herself, Dame Mary Berry. Other programs unveiled by Buckingham Palace on Monday include the opening of its private estates to the public by the Queen and a concert outside the palace. The Queen usually spends the anniversary of her accession in private at Sandringham. It is unclear what events she will attend or participate in as a result of medics rest orders in October last year and a night in hospital for unspecified preliminary inquiries. The bulk of the jubilee duties should be left to the rest of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. From May 12th to 15th, more than 500 horses and 1000 artists are expected for a show in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which will take the audience on a journey through the history of Elizabeth I to the present day. Further ceremonies will take place later in the year, starting Thursday, June 2, the first day of the special four-day holiday, when the Queens Birthday Parade, Trooping the Color, takes place at Horse Guards Parade . On the same day, the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the British Overseas Territories will come together to light a lighthouse at the same time as the main lighthouse at Buckingham Palace. On Friday June 3, which will be a public holiday, a Thanksgiving service for the Queen’s reign will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral, ahead of what is expected to be a Platinum Night at the Palace on Saturday. The performers have yet to be named, but they are said to bring together some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment. People from all over the country will gather for the Great Jubilee Luncheon on June 5th. Sandringham and Balmoral will also be open to residents and visitors to enjoy the celebrations throughout the long weekend. Performers, dancers, musicians, servicemen, key workers and volunteers will tell the story of the Queen’s reign during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will form a River of Hope made up of 200 weaving silk flags a path along the mall. School children were also invited to create a picture of their hopes for the planet over the next 70 years, and some of their drawings will be put on the flags. From July, three exhibitions marking the Queen’s accession to the throne, the coronation and the jubilees will be presented in the official royal residences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/10/platinum-pudding-for-queens-jubilee-to-follow-1953s-coronation-chicken

