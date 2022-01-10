Entertainment
Bob Saget found dead in an Orlando hotel room | Entertainment
Bob Saget, who delighted audiences as the affable father of three on Full House and made them laugh with his scorching routines as a stand-up comedian, was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, reports said. responsible.
Emergency officials have pronounced Saget dead after responding to a report of an unconscious man at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday evening.
The cause of death has not been released.
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in the case, officials said.
Saget had performed a stand-up at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Fla. On Saturday night.
In an Instagram post after the Saturday show, Saget reflected on a really cool audience with a lot of positivity.
I had no idea I’d done a two-hour set tonight, Saget wrote. I’m back in acting like I was when I was 26. I guess I find my new voice and love every moment.
A representative for Saget did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Saget landed dozens of roles in a career that spanned four decades, including hosting America’s funniest videos and as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother.
But the actor was best known for his portrayal of Full House by warm-hearted San Francisco broadcaster Danny Tanner, who raised his daughters DJs, Stephanie and Michelle with the help of his brother-in-law, played by John Stamos, and his best. friend, played by Dave Coulier, following the death of his wife.
Saget played the role of Danny in the eight-season, 192-episode family sitcoms from 1987 to 1995, and became beloved by subsequent generations through syndication of the hugely popular series.
Netflix’s spinoff series Fuller House, which aired from 2016 to 2020, saw Saget reprise the longtime role on a recurring basis.
Saget showed his range as an artist through his stand-up sets, which featured more mature humor. His latest list of comedies was to take Saget across the United States and Canada with several shows each month until June.
The actor had three children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, whom he was married to from 1982 to 1997. He married his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, in 2018.
Saget’s death has been mourned by many in the entertainment industry.
Still in shock, fellow actor and comedian Gilbert Godfried tweeted on Sunday. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget.
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart recalled Saget as the funniest and kindest in a tweet, while comic book Kathy Griffin wrote that she was shocked and devastated by the news of the Sunday.
You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper mind than Bob Saget, Griffin tweeted.
Actor Josh Gad tweeted that there isn’t a nicer person in Hollywood.
One of the nicest, caring people I’ve ever met and he happens to be one of the funniest on the planet, comedian Joel McHale wrote in a tribute tweet. I will miss you so much Bob. I love you dear friend.
