2 dead after car hit tree, fence in Hollywood; father victim of identity as UF student, 22 years old – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A South Florida father mourns the sudden loss of his daughter after police say she and another were killed in an accident in a residential Hollywood neighborhood. Speaking to 7News on Sunday, Aurelio Alvarez said he was still in shock over the death of his second child, Julia Alvarez, 22. He described her as a willful and stubborn young woman. I’ll miss hearing his voice. I’ll miss seeing his smile, he said. On Sunday afternoon, Alvarez saw debris and the mutilated fence at the crash scene for the first time since receiving the tragic news from police. Hollywood Police units responded to the scene near Johnson Street and North 32nd Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Alvarez’s daughter was a passenger in a red Dodge Viper that investigators say hit a tree and crashed into that fence. The impact split the Viper in half. Alvarez, said police told him his daughter and the driver of the sports car were likely dead instantly. The victims were less than a mile from Julia’s house. Alvarez said they were returning from a memorial service for another close friend who has passed away. Following a car accident, and now, in the week, it’s up to Julia to be next. It’s devastating, he says. Alvarez said Julia was a University of Florida student who loved to travel, loved her family. She would end a phone call with, I love you, daddy, ”her dad said. Hours later, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, as well as the towing of the Viper. On Sunday evening, friends of the victims were seen laying flowers and candles at the crash site in their memory. She wanted to make a powerful impact, and she was a powerful little person. She was going to accomplish so much, so much more, Alvarez said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

