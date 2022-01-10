Bob Saget, comedian who played Danny Tanner in Full House, dies at 65





Bob Saget, the comedian and stand-up actor known as Danny Tanner on Full House and the host of Americas Funniest Home Videos, was found dead in Florida on Sunday. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which said Mr. Saget was found unconscious in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, in Grande Lakes. The cause of death was not known, but the sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play or drug use. Mr. Saget, who was on tour, performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Saturday night in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Southeast of Jacksonville.

In one tweet early Sunday, Mr. Saget thanked the admiring audience. I didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight, he says. I’m addicted to it again.

In Full House, Mr. Saget played a widowed father who shared his house with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and his best friend. The show, which aired from 1987 to 1995, propelled Mr. Saget and his co-stars, including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, into the realm of household names. Robert Lane Saget was born on May 17, 1956 in Philadelphia. He graduated from Temple University in 1978 before making his way into comedy clubs. Contrary to his impeccable image on Full House and Americas Funniest Home Videos, Mr. Saget delighted in scorching, curse-laden stand-up routines. At Temple he studied cinema, and the year of his graduation he received a student Academy Award for the documentary merit of his film Through Adams Eyes, on one of his nephews who had undergone reconstructive facial surgery. But even then he was already pursuing comedy. He said The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2016 that at 17, he won a local radio contest by singing a song about bondage, and that while he spent most of his time shooting movies in Temple, he would also go to the campus of the ‘University of Pennsylvania to improvise.

After graduating, Mr. Saget moved to Los Angeles and quickly established himself as a constant presence at the Comedy Store. I lived in this room for seven years, he told actor Marc Marons Podcast in 2010. I made jokes and a few stories, but most of them were just stupid, completely stupid, he remembered. He said he was drawn to jokes with foul language and anatomy because he was not supposed to speak that way in his youth. I stayed like a kid who just talked nonsense, he said. He added, impassive and perhaps sincere, I don’t curse for the sake of cursing it’s the truth. After a brief stint on CBS’s The Morning Program, Mr. Saget appeared in a 1987 Richard Pryor film, Critical Condition. He was then offered the role of Full House. He then joked with Mr. Maron, My joke is, Ask me my favorite episode. What’s your favorite episode? Mr. Maron played the game. The last one, said Mr. Saget. Almost immediately, he added, I am the luckiest guy.

Mr. Saget became the first host of Americas Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and although most of his comments matched the character he played on Full House, the funny voices and puns causing moaning, his mind biting sometimes slipped in. In a statement Sunday evening, the Saget family said they were devastated to confirm his death. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs, the family said. Survivors include his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from a previous marriage, Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget and Jennifer Belle Saget. In a tweet posted on Sunday night, Mr Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis in Full House, said he was broken and gutted. I am in complete and utter shock, he said. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. After the end of Full House, Mr. Saget made a TV movie, For hope, who fictionalized the story of how his sister, Gay, fell ill and died of systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that can lead to hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. (He later became a board member from the Scleroderma Research Foundation.)

He also directed a comedy starring Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange, Dirty Work, which was widely criticized when it was released in 1998. Returning to the comedy circuit and making fun of his healthy televised alter ego, Mr. Saget has developed a cult following as a comedian capable of unleashing torrents of scatological material. In 2010, he hosted a documentary series, Strange Days With Bob Saget, in which he spent time with professional wrestlers, bikers, Bigfoot hunters and others. On Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017, Mr. Saget recalled how Don Rickles, a longtime friend of his and Mr. Stamoss, describe the act of Mr. Sagets. He comes out like a Jewish Clark Kent, Mr. Saget said, Mr. Rickles recalls. He then showed how his friend allegedly broke into a song about a dog, monkey, and verb that was repeatedly censored on network television. But Mr. Saget never completely gave up on his father-in-law character: he voiced the narrator of How I Met Your Mother, an older, wiser version of the series’ protagonist, Ted Mosby. My first thought was, why can’t he do it? Or how many cigarettes and alcohol must you have to look like me? Mr. Saget said Larry King in 2014, referring to Josh Radnor, the actor who played Ted. But, he added, I did it right away because I read it. It was a love letter; it was a relationship show.

